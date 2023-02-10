Hyderabad prepares delectables for your sweet Valentine 

1. Foncé Chocolatier

The Luxury Chocolate Atelier and Café is offering a range of delightful goodies from handcrafted chocolates, cakes and cupcakes this Valentine's. Choose from a range of dragée filled chocolate hearts in different sizes, melt-in-the-mouth Baileys bonbons and Gianduja bonbons. Along with a season's special Rose and Raspberry Petit Gateau and Red Wine Sangria Petit Gateau, Foncé Chocolatier also has a selection of gourmet hampers and gift baskets to make your Valentine's special. INR 1,200 for two, at Jubilee Hills.



2. Zega at The Sheraton

Make your reservations for a set five course meal at Zega, featuring signature dishes Thai Spiced Lamb Chops and Bacon Wrapped Prawns among other delicacies. Aside from sparkling wine, signature drinks for the evening include Blood On The Roof - a cocktail mix of gin, tequila, sweet and sour with Red Wine and Cherub’s Cup - a Vodka Strawberry cocktail with florals. The dinner is accompanied by live music and decadent strawberry dipped chocolates. When you visit, don't miss Link - a Valentine's themed pastry shop with special themed cakes, pastries and exclusive Valentine's desserts. INR 14,000 per couple, all inclusive, at Gachibowli.



3. Starbucks

This season of love, it's a Red Velvet fiesta at Starbucks with limited edition beverages like Red Velvet Frappuccino and Red Velvet Latte. The signature drinks are served with sweetened whipped cream, encased in red velvet crumbs. For dessert, seal the deal with scrumptious heart shaped cakes in indulgent Dutch Truffle Gateau and Red Velvet flavours. You could also pick up adorable Valentine's Day merchandise including sippers, milk pourers, and mugs with fun, comic book style artwork themed 'Butter Together’. INR 404 upwards, at all outlets in Hyderabad.



4. Gaurang's Kitchen

Take the desi route and celebrate your love all week with a unique menu everyday at Gaurang's Kitchen. Valentine's week at the restaurant is set to kick off on February 7, going all the way up to Valentine's Day. Elaborate Thalis at Gaurang's include four starters, four Indian breads, four mains, two rice dishes, two dals and three desserts that change up daily. Devour the season's special desserts Kaju Rose Burfi, Dragon Fruit Basundi, Butterscotch Strawberry Marshmallow Kulfi, Chocolate Ghevar, Red Velvet Oreo Kulfi and several others throughout the week. They also offer Jain, gluten-free and vegan thalis on request. INR 1,400 for two, at Jubilee Hills.



5. Prego, The Westin

Indulge in a romantic candle light soirée by the poolside at The Westin's specialty Italian restaurant, Prego. The four course dinner includes live music, a sparkling wine bottle, and signature dishes created specially for Valentine's. With dishes like Cannelloni, Grilled Bhetki, and Mushroom Soup along with scrumptious desserts, let Prego's culinary creations set the tone for intimate conversations and laughter on your special day. While you're there, you could also pick up limited edition desserts from The Westin's Award Winning restaurant - Daily Treats. Valentine's specials here include Raspberry and Pistachio Eclairs, Raspberry Macarons with Rose Ganache, Mixed Berries & Pistachio Financier Entremets among other goodies. INR 9,999 ++ for two at Hitech City.