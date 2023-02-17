PS Cheese Cafe: A must-visit for all foodies

Bright yellow curved walls, dark wood furniture and a waft of freshly brewed coffee ushered us in as we walked into PS Cheese Café by Roastery on an early evening. Thoughtfully arranged seating around the coffee and dessert station gave the indoor space an open-air courtyard vibe, while glass ceilings made way for the sauntering evening sun to come through and make the space look even more vibrant.

First, we took a tour of their cheese-making section and learnt about the various processes that go into making delicious dairy products. Five types of cheeses are made from two hundred litres of milk every morning at PS Cheese Café. They also let customers try their hand at cheese-making.

The café aims to introduce various artisanal slices of cheese to Hyderabadis. "Despite India being one of the best sources for milk in the world, we don't produce or consume cheese as much. It's not a part of our daily diet, like paneer or other dairy products are. However, we realised that customers in India can take a liking to cheese if presented as per their likes and dislikes," says Prashant Sinha, founder of the artisanal cheese factory and café.

From trying to find quality, freshly made, unprocessed cheeses in the market and failing, Prashant took it upon himself to learn the process of making them. "It took two years of rigorous research for perfecting the production and menu, and the response so far has been fantastic," he tells us.

After an insightful explanation of the cheese-making process, we settled at the café's outdoor section that resembled a home garden. Speaking about the café’s ambience, Prashant says, "The space is inspired from our grandparents' home in Bihar, complete with art deco-esque curved walls and balusters. It's something we don't get to see in modern designs these days. We want people to feel like they have a home at PS Cheese Café." When asked about why they chose the glass ceilings, he says excitedly, "to see the stars!"

Sausage Cheese Platter

We started our meal with an artfully arranged Sausage Cheese Platter that came with feta, ricotta, mozzarella and sweetened cream cheese, all freshly made in-house. The platter was served along with crackers, fresh fruit, olives, chicken sausage and salami. The fresh ricotta on a salty cracker with salami stole the show. Sweetened cream cheese with fresh grapes and strawberries came close.

"We've made sure the cheeses go well with the Indian palate. Unlike charcuterie boards, we don't serve anything that's aged, pungent or bitter since that doesn't align with our taste buds. So, Feta is topped with balsamic vinegar, the cream cheese is mildly sweetened with honey, and sundried tomatoes are served with garlic and olive oil. Every pairing enhances the taste of different cheeses on the platter," informs Prashant.

Mutton Keema Sandwich

Next came a pan-toasted Mutton Keema Sandwich with a side of potato chips. The spicy Keema filling combined with evenly melted cheese made for a great combination. We also tried their Margherita pizza, made with a sourdough base, mozzarella, fresh basil and cherry tomatoes. The pizza was delightfully light, and the fresh basil made it even better. We sipped on some refreshing Iced Cranberry Coffee made with espresso and cranberry juice, a must-try for the summer. Overall, we found that the fare here is light and refreshing, much like their ambience.

Margherita Pizza

Cranberry Coffee

₹1,400 for two, at Madhapur.