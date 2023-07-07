Brunch-o-clock at Ahoy Resto!

Tucked away amidst the ceaseless energy and commotion of the city, Ahoy Resto stands as an enchanting shelter, beckoning those in search of a breakfast experience that is nothing short of delightful. From the moment you cross the threshold, a mesmerising transformation occurs, transporting you to a realm reminiscent of serene countryside villages — as if, cradled deep within the verdant heart of the British Isles. The air embraces you with open arms, enveloping your senses in a cocoon of comfort and tranquillity.

The cottage-themed décor, adorned with a gentle palette of warm cream hues, imparts a sense of familiarity as if you have stumbled upon a treasured retreat known only to a fortunate few. As the sunset's tender rays streamed through the latticed windows, gently illuminating the room, the compelling redolences wafted to beckon even the weariest of souls. The mood was infused with a subtle fragrance of serenity, accompanied by the whispers of delicate floral wallpaper, which seemed to share stories of timeless beauty and grace. With each step, the weight of the bustling outside world is lifted, replaced by a palpable sense of ease and solace. Ahoy Resto seamlessly blends aesthetics and atmosphere to create an oasis of respite amidst the urban chaos. Be it the richness of Thatte Idli, Aloo Paratha with Tadka Dahi & Aachar, close your eyes and envision what unfolds before you — a glistening golden crust encasing flawlessly seasoned with tamarind, sambar powder, mustard and fenugreek seeds, and curry leaves — a metaphysical sight that beckons you to take your first bite.

Then prep yourself to meld the rich and robust flavours of lamb kheema with the delicate artistry of a fluffy omelette. At Ahoy, the Lamb Kheema Stuffed Omelette breathes new life into culinary ingenuity and fusion cuisine. Picture a canvas of golden exemplar, skillfully folded to envelop a filling. The omelette, with its velvety texture and golden-brown exterior, serves as the vessel for a hedonistic filling that takes centre stage. And what is French Toast without a delightful accompaniment of vanilla ice cream? A scoop of velvety smoothness, crowned with flecks of vanilla bean, was placed atop the warm delectable, slowly melting into a pool of creamy luxury. Imagine thick slices of brioche, lovingly soaked in a custard bath infused with vanilla and warm spices.

