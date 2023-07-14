Hyderabad's cloud kitchens redefine food like a culinary dream

On most weeknights, Disha Agarwal, the highly skilled head chef and proud proprietor of Kami Hyderabad, a well-known and esteemed cloud kitchen nestled in the heart of the bustling city, diligently prepares and assembles an abundant array of scrumptious croffles and other delights to satiate the ravenous appetites of eager patrons. With an unwavering focus and persistent dedication, Disha channels her culinary prowess into crafting a remarkable amalgamation of waffled croissants, aptly named croffles.

She passionately hones her craft each day, perfecting the art of creating these delectable croissant-waffle hybrids. Meticulously and expertly, she deftly crafts the croissant dough, ensuring every minute detail is attended to, before skillfully placing it in the awaiting embrace of the waffle iron. The result is an exquisite symphony of textures — a delicate balance of crispy exteriors and lusciously buttery layers. Each croffle that graces her discerning customers’ plates is a testament to her boundless inventiveness and unwavering commitment to culinary excellence.

In recent years, cloud kitchens have experienced an unprecedented surge in popularity, sparking a culinary revolution that has transformed Hyderabad’s gastronomic landscape. These virtual kitchens offer a compelling variety of mouthwatering fare, but it is their innovative approach to desserts that have truly enchanted the hearts and palates of dessert enthusiasts. Within Hyderabad’s cloud kitchens, a delightful fusion of culinary trends from the Western world has emerged, giving rise to compelling creations such as ‘brookies’ (a harmonious union of brownies and cookies) and ‘croffles’ (a whimsical combination of waffled croissants). This exciting wave of dessert mashups has breathed new life into the city’s culinary scene, enticing food aficionados with their imaginative and delightful concoctions. As we delve deeper into this delectable habitat, Disha shares her insights on the evolving culinary landscape of the city. “In recent times, we have witnessed a multitude of noteworthy food trends, with an increasing inclination towards healthier and more sustainable options, as well as a growing preference for locally sourced ingredients,” she explains.

“Moreover, there is a palpable surge of interest in unique flavour combinations and global cuisines. The current popularity of cloud kitchens can be attributed to various factors, including the pervasive influence of social media, a collective desire for novel and immersive culinary experiences, and a heightened focus on personal well-being and wellness.” At Kami, customers enjoy indulging in a fusion-infused reimagination of traditional delicacies. Food is no longer merely sustenance; it has become an embodiment of style and craftsmanship, with a steadfast commitment to wholesome ingredients and meticulous attention to detail. Expounding further on her visionary creation, Disha articulates, “The croffle is a culinary concept brought to life — an imaginative testament to our commitment to blending the old with the new. This unique dessert seamlessly marries the realms of sweet and savoury, making it an ideal choice for those who prefer a less saccharine experience. At Kami, we craft our croissants in-house and transform them into crispy perfection through the waffle iron, often accompanied by a medley of seasonal exotic fruits. Complemented by an enticing array of dips and toppings, ranging from timeless classics like velvety 46.5 per cent dark chocolate dip and traditional honey to trending flavours like Biscoff, the croffle experience at Kami is indeed unparalleled.”

The advent of cloud kitchens has revolutionised the hospitality industry, rendering the need for traditional dining spaces obsolete. Gone are the days when leasing expansive dining rooms was a prerequisite for running a successful restaurant. Today, a well-equipped kitchen, or even a portion thereof, is sufficient to cater to the burgeoning demands of discerning food enthusiasts. A recent study conducted by the National Restaurant Association reveals that a remarkable number of restaurant owners have adopted a growth-oriented mindset for the year 2023. Nearly three out of every four business owners express contentment with their current business performance and shift their focus towards sustaining and fostering growth in the upcoming year. This newfound optimism signifies a paradigm shift — a departure from the challenges faced in the previous year. While the obstacles of yesteryears continue to linger, the tireless interest and enthusiasm exhibited by diners hold the key to the industry’s revitalisation. Remarkably, compared to bygone eras, a staggering 66 per cent of consumers now exhibit a greater inclination towards ordering food for delivery. Technological advancements have seamlessly integrated into the dining experience, with customers becoming accustomed to and eagerly embracing the convenience of using technology for placing orders, making payments, and even earning loyalty rewards and prizes at their favourite eateries. Sindhuri Vankina, the esteemed owner of the eminent cloud kitchen Sokeri and a certified nutritionist, possesses an intense passion for curating wholesomely exquisite culinary offerings. At Sokeri, the focal point lies in crafting fruit brookies — a tempting amalgamation of brownies and cookies — while placing particular emphasis on the utilisation of healthful ingredients.

Reflecting on the dynamic nature of food trends, Sindhuri asserts, “Food trends may come and go, but for us, nutrition serves as the bedrock of our creations. We believe that the future lies in embracing the ever-growing scientific research in the field of nutrition.” Expounding on the guiding principles behind her brand, she elaborates, “When formulating products for our esteemed clientèle, we strive to maintain the closest possible proximity to optimal health. To us, health entails eschewing gluten entirely and incorporating a cornucopia of nourishing elements such as amaranth, buckwheat, and almonds. We also endeavour to seek alternatives to refined sugar, favouring options that possess a lower glycemic index, such as medjool dates, Nolan gur, palm jaggery, and jaggery, which undergo minimal processing. Our commitment to natural ingredients is unwavering, and we diligently endeavour to source organic produce whenever feasible. I have personally undertaken immersive visits to farms, investing time in understanding farming techniques and ingredient processing, all in a concerted effort to procure the finest ingredients for our esteemed products.”

For the ardent lovers of tacos in Hyderabad, Nomad’s Tacos stands as an unparalleled culinary haven. Functioning as an exclusive cloud kitchen dedicated to the art of crafting mouthwatering tacos, Nomad’s Tacos has carved a niche for itself as the city’s foremost gourmet Mexican establishment. Owner Nidhi Verma retains an amazing perspective on the profound significance that food holds in our lives. She perceives food as more than a mere transient trend; it is a joyful tradition that has woven its way into the fabric of human existence for centuries. Nidhi articulates her motivations for establishing Nomad’s, saying, “Food has always been an ever-present element of fashion and lifestyle. I firmly believe that food and the myriad choices it offers should be approached with an outlook that transcends fleeting trends. Instead, we should celebrate the profound joy that food brings us. By doing so, we elevate the overall quality of our culinary experiences and foster an environment where gastronomy thrives. I embarked on the journey of Nomad’s because I have an inherent love for tacos, plain and simple. Recognising a gap in the market for this captivating cuisine, I sought to fill it and share my passion for this timeless delight with the discerning palates of Hyderabad.” — chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita