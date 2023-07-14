The newly opened restaurant Rasa Telangana serves authentic Telugu cuisines and more

Despite living a fast-paced comfortable life, most of us yearn for the unfiltered rustic charm and simplicity of villages. While it’s not always possible to venture into villages, we often seek solace in food joints or other such places to experience simplicity. One such restaurant — Rasa Telangana — nestled in a homely village-style setting will help you rediscover the authentic flavours of Telangana.

As you enter, the first thing that catches your attention is the earthy brown walls exuding warmth. You will be awestruck with colourful paintings reminding you of Bathukamma, a popular festival in Telangana. Not only this, the décor will lead you to Tadakala Pandiri (a kind of wood work) done all over the ceiling. Adding to the cultural element is Buttalu (wood baskets) lamps hanging upwards in the outdoor seating area.

Paya soup

We started our food journey with a sumptuous Paya Soup which was fiery and comforting. Chicken Jeedipappu Vepudu impressed our tastebuds. It’s a kind of appetiser featuring fried chicken chunks consisting of some dry fruits like cashews. Now comes Makkajonna Vadalu. Perfectly crunchy on the outside and immensely flavourful, these deep-fried corn vadas make for perfect snacks in the monsoon.

Bagara rice and mutton curry

From the main course, we relished mind-blowing Chukkakura Chicken with roti (phulkas), a match made in heaven! Chukkakura means sorrel leaves. In this, chicken is cooked with tangy sorrel leaves and spices. Now comes Ragi Sankati with Natukodi Pulusu. For the unversed, Ragi Sankati is a delectable preparation of ra gi mixed with over-cooked rice and dollops of ghee while cooking. Natukodi Pulusu is one of the most authentic and flavourful desi chicken curries prepared in Telangana. We also gorged on Bagara Rice paired with an appetising mutton curry. Although the restaurant focuses more on Telugu dishes, they also serve Rayalaseema, South Asian, North Indian and Asian delicacies.

Ragi Sankati with Natukodi Pulusu

Childhood friends Dayakar Reddy Donuru and Pradeep Arigue opened the restaurant out of pure passion and their love for Telugu cuisine. Pradeep who has settled in Chicago, says, “While staying outside, I miss India and crave the food that I have grown up eating. However, whenever I would come to Hyderabad, it was difficult to hunt for places that serve authentic Telugu food. So, my friend Dayakar and I decided to start this venture.”

Rs 600 upwards for two.

At Secunderabad.

