Taste some amazing treats and sumptuous drinks at the newly opened Brewsters Bar & Kitchen Garden

The café or restaurant culture is rapidly gaining momentum in the city, offering a hub for gastronomic exploration of cuisines and charming ambiance. A great addition to this is Brewsters Bar & Kitchen Garden, a brand-new dining destination offering a global meal experience with some delightful twists and exquisite drinks.

The outstanding establishment shows a beautiful bustling cantina on the ground floor which exudes cosy vibes. The vibrant hues and relaxed seating arrangements will immediately create a captivating atmosphere inviting you to immerse in the lively energy that fills the air. Not to miss a wonderful rooftop kitchen garden that transports you into a world of sunny skies, whitewashed walls, with sapphire-toned doors and lush greenery all around. The cabana-style seating set-up allows you to unwind.

They offer a multi-cuisine experience. Renowned Consultant Chef Richa Johri, who has over two decades of culinary excellence has created a global food offering that compliments the drinks with an extensive focus on Asian, western and authentic Andhra delicacies.

Pindi Chana Pate

Some classic dishes are reimagined and infused with creativity and innovation to create a heavenly experience. We tried Crab Uttapam! It featured shots filled with flavourful pepper rasam topped with mini uttapam, each consisting of a delicious crab mixture. Well, that was one refreshing take on the traditional style of savouring uttapam. After this, we relished Pashtooni Murgh Tikka Taco. This consisted of a super sumptuous chicken tikka that came enveloped in tacos. It was quite filling and amazing. Next, we had Pindi Channa Pate. The gorgeous delicacy showed a diplike preparation of pindi chana topped with potato laccha sphere. If you like Asian treats, the Edamame, Radish & Truffle Dumplings are a must-try. These were served with spicy homemade dips and sauces.

Pashtooni Murgh Tikka Taco

From their main course, Conchiglioni Con Zuccini stood out. For the unversed, Conchiglioni is a type of pasta. Keeping the white sauce as the base of the dish, the pasta was stuffed with a sumptuous yellow and green zucchini. Vegetable Rendang Curry with jala roti was incredible. Vegetable Rendang curry was one aromatic, coconut-based curry served with jala roti that featured a net-like appearance.

Ande ki piosi

Your meal will not be completed without their unique desserts. Ande Ki Piosi served with Mandarin Kulfi and toasted almonds satiated our sweet tooth. Chef Richa tells us, “With Hyderabad’s refined palate, we are very excited to bring a melee of authentic yet playful dishes that mirrors the best global cuisine.”

Rs 1,500 upwards for two.

At Financial Distrist.

