Impress your tastebuds with sumptuous food at the newly opened café Moyaaah

Weekends or leisure moments make for a great opportunity to explore new food joints in the city and immerse yourself in the artistry of gastronomy. Let us introduce you to Moyaaah, a neighbourhood-friendly café in Banjara Hills.

A step inside and you’ll be embraced by a warm and inviting ambiance. The place is designed in such a way that it evokes both — a sense of nostalgia and a hint of modernity. The pillars adorned with cement coating add to the raw beauty of the surroundings, whereas the vibrant LED lights cast a glow.

We started with Veg Chimichanga. It featured deep-fried tortilla pockets stuffed with grilled vegetables mixed with their in-house ‘Bang Bang’ sauce. The dish was crispy on the outside but equally saucy and gooey on the inside. Next, we savoured super enticing The Juicy Lucy Burger (Chicken). It consisted of a sumptuous chicken patty stuffed with three types of cheese — mozzarella, cheddar and parmesan. As usual, the patty is sandwiched between buns along with sliced vegetables, cheese and sauces.

What we tried next was more than just a dish. The classic Aloo Tikki Cheese Sandwich always comes with a sense of belonging and warmth, making every bite a wonderful journey down memory lane. The sandwich was stuffed with a crispy grilled aloo tikki accompanied by slices of cheese and a generous portion of ketchup. They also made us relish Pulled Lamb. What’s special about it? The meat placed on top of the rice is cooked for 12 hours. With a delectable mushroom sauce poured over it and a cheesy mozzarella stick used for garnishing; the whole treat brought a wide smile on our faces. Don’t miss the colourful sauteed vegetables. For some sweet indulgence, we sipped their Tiramisu smoothie.

Previously known for the popular food joint Burgasm, Mujahid Hussain, the founder, wanted to expand the menu and go beyond burgers. He opened Moyaaah so that everyone gets something of their choice. He says, “The food I serve at the café is a reflection of what I like and feel passionate about. It’s about expressing myself through various flavours and delicacies. Through food, I want to evoke emotions, spark conversations, and help people make memories.”

Rs 800 upwards for two.

At Banjara Hills.

