Blissful bites

There is a thrill in discovering a new café or a cosy food joint as you walk around the city. And if you have meticulously crafted interior clubbed with delectable and visually appealing cuisines — that’s one electrifying combo that can enhance your overall experience. Ukusa, a newly opened restaurant located in Jubilee Hills, promises this. Wrapped in natural beauty, the café lets you embark upon a gastronomic adventure that is nothing short of brilliance.

Interestingly, it’s a venture by a Hyderabadbased national champion in professional motorcycle circuit racing, Sandeep Varma Nadimpalli. He teamed with his brother Pradheep Varma Nadimpalli and friend Saikrishnam Raju Manthena to open a place where people can come and immerse themselves in the tapestry of culinary marvel. The subtle white colour of the walls brings solace. The interior is elevated by vibrant pink flowers. What lends a rustic charm to the café is the wooden furniture. Not to forget the comfortable chairs that feature a combination of cane work and cushions inviting you to relax and unwind. The space is airy enough allowing the gentle caress of sunlight to stream inside. Ukusa effortlessly blends natural elements with aesthetics.

Ghee Roasted Chicken Pizza

Sandeep tells us, “It was while sipping on some amazing coffee at a café that the three of us thought of opening a café that can serve as a one-stop destination for drool-worthy cof fee, delicious food and enticing desserts. Being a professional rider, I have been to places. Usually after waking up early in the morning, I set out to explore. That’s when I also visit coffee shops on the way. Personally, I feel connected with pretty places and coffee shops.”

Ukusa’s versatile menu showcases a range of delicacies suitable for everyone’s preference. We dived into a unique starter Broccoli Maggie Aranchini. The dish resembled balls of maggie and broccoli with other savoury fillings like mozzarella cheese. The balls coated with bread crumbs are deep-fried to perfection, adding a crispy texture to the treat. We could feel the crunch and a burst of flavours as we took a bite.

Ghee Roast Lamb Bowl

Next we had Ghee Roasted Chicken Pizza. Although it’s the famous Italian delight we all know about, the way this pizza was prepared and plated made all the difference. Unlike the usual pizza base, this one featured a flaky puff base which was further garnished with mouthwatering chunks of ghee-roasted chicken and Napoli sauce. The mozzarella cheese enhanced its taste and made it all the more irresistible.

Not in the mood for pizza? Fret not. Ukusa has an answer for that as well. What we relished next was all things homely and comforting. From their Bowls section, we chose a sumptuous Ghee Roast Lamb Bowl. It included a flavourful ghee-roasted lamb curry served with corianderflavoured ghee rice. Let’s agree; adding ghee brought a satisfying richness induced by a sense of nostalgia and warmth to the entire dish.

Vietnamese Shakerato and Vietnamese Shakerato

They also serve some delicious hot and cold brews. Their coffee menu is brimming with a range of coffee. We tried Vietnamese Shakerato and Traditional Coffee. Made with the goodness of condensed milk, simple syrup and a shot of espresso, the presentation of this brew was a sight to behold. We also tried Mango Vietnamese Shakerato (containing mango puree). Whether you are in the mood for some alone time chomping on appetising food or wish to hang out with friends, Ukusa can be your next go-to spot.

Rs 800 upwards for two.

At Jubilee Hills.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@ newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi