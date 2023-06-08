Food Review: Chubby Cho’s Mango Tango menu offers a symphony of fusion flavour

As the scorching sun reached its zenith, we sought solace in mango treats. This week, luckily on a partly cloudy day, we ventured to the crowd favourite Asian restaurant Chubby Cho for a food tasting over its Mango Tango menu. Stepping inside, its zen-like interiors boasted Japanese-style wooden panels on walls, delicate shoji screen doors and bamboo roll-up shades that allowed just the right amount of sunlight to dance upon the dimly lit space. Nestled in a cosy corner on their wooden upholstered seats, we embarked on a gustatory adventure with Mango Sparakell mocktail. A harmonious blend of luscious mango pulp, crushed Thai basil, a hint of chili-infused honey syrup, tangy lime and invigorating mint, the ingredients blended to transport us to the realm of nostalgia, reminiscent of the traditional Indian Aam Panna drink.

From Mango Tango menu

Next, we charted a course across the seas, venturing into seafood with Chiraahi Seafood Tofu and Mango Salad. Much to our surprise, the versatile hero ingredient, mango proved its mettle when mixed with an assortment of freshly cut tofu, succulent prawns, salmon, tuna and a drizzle of Wafu dressing. This vibrant and wholesome salad painted a picturesque tableau of sandy shores, salty breezes and the rhythmic melody of crashing waves as one revels in what looks like a sea-side fare.

Chiraahi Seafood Tofu and Mango Salad

On cue, we also sank our teeth into the delectable Crispy Fried Chicken and Mango Bao, resembling a vibrant tangerine hue, enclosed in fluffy white buns. The filling — a medley of julienned veggies including cool cucumber, onion and carrot, for a satisfyingly juicy crunch. Each bite of the crumb-fried chicken sent us spiraling into a realm of divine flavours. The dish reached new heights with a gentle drizzle of spicy mango sauce that did a sizzling tango with the meat and vegetable fillings.

Crispy Fried Chicken and Mango Bao

We couldn't have completed the Pan-Asian affair and sampled the Mango and Tuna Sushi. A mere morsel of this rice-based creation unraveled the succulence of the tuna nestled within the rice, ensconced by the sweet embrace of ripe mango. It was further adorned with a lustrous coat of tangy teriyaki sauce and topped with a sliver of pickled ginger. Each bite was a moment of revelation, inviting us to delve deeper into the realm of umami sensations.

Mango and Tuna Sushi

For those who love rice bowls, the Mango Rice Bowl is a delight that transcends the boundaries of a mere dessert. Within its glutinous confines, the cooked rice melded harmoniously with the velvety embrace of coconut milk, entwined with freshly cut mango. Speaking of desserts, we bid farewell to our mango-infused lunch with the exquisite Mango Tab Tib Grob.

Mango Tab Tib Grob

This authentic Thai dessert was a decadent fusion of mango and water chestnut, luxuriously drenched in condensed milk. The concoction was fur ther elevated by the creaminess of coconut milk. It let our tongue swim through the slushy abyss of epicurean bliss, interrupted only by the melodic pitter-patter of raindrops as we departed.

Rs.1,800 upwards. At Jubilee Hills.

