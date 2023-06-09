Guilt-free goodies 

You are what you eat! Consuming healthy food should be a priority despite the easy availability and accessibility of junk. But it’s challenging to follow a strict diet plan amidst the thriving culinary scene in the city. Well, if you are struggling with this, check out the newly opened Kortyard Café in Jubilee Hills. Known for serving mouth-watering healthy treats, their menu is majorly influenced by Mediterranean cuisine. It is to be noted that they do not use regular oil, but all the food is cooked in olive oil which is less processed. Not just this, but they also refrain from using mayonnaise or even sugar for that matter and rather go for honey if anything needs to be sweetened.

Mixed Veg Croissant

The interior of the place is elegantly soaked in white while plants add a touch of natural beauty to the space. It has an earthy vibe, a peaceful atmosphere with clean and minimalist aesthetics.

Before we delve deep into their unique health-centric philosophy, let us tell you what we dived into. We tried the Morning Egg consisting of toasted sourdough bread slices topped with poached eggs and served with grilled tomatoes and Turkey bacon. The proteinpacked delicacy seemed perfect to kickstart our day. What came next were all things gorgeous. We are talking about the scrumptious Coconut Acai Bowl. It had a bright purple purée made with raspberry and acai. This was drizzled with granola, sliced coconut, strawberries and raspberry chunks. If not eggs, you can always rely on a wonderful Acai Bowl for a hearty breakfast.

Quinoa and Citrus

We relished a refreshing Quinoa and Citrus Salad featuring slices of grapefruit and orange assembled on the bed of quinoa and mixed lettuce. The lemon dressing on top added more flavour to the delicacy. The next one was the Mixed Ve g Croissant. It showed a flaky croissant perfectly stuffed with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, asparagus and baby spinach. Served with mixed greens, this was quite wholesome and filling. We also gorged on something utterly delightful from their Asian Hot Bowl section — Tofu Poke. This colourful Hawaiian-style healthy bowl had jasmine rice and black rice clubbed with chunks of avocado, cucumber slices, and tofu among other things.

Napoletana Risso Verdure

From their main course, we devoured Chicken Way Stroganoff. This had jasmine rice and black rice served with a marinated fillet of chicken along with special roasted sweet potatoes and tossed vegetables. The chicken was garnished with special Stroganoff sauce. Napoletana Risso Verdure was another excellent dish on their menu. For the unversed, Risotto is Italian rice tossed in Siciliana sauce and mixed vegetables.

Chicken Way Stroganoff

The managing partner at Kortyard, Narendra Yendru tells us, “Café culture is quite popular these days. In this setting, most people end up having too much coffee and dessert. However, if that becomes a habit, they may unconsciously develop health issues related to excessive caffeine and sugar consumption. We wish to bring a change to this entire setup. Yes, it’s difficult to stop people from binging on unhealthy treats all of a sudden. But we are trying to provide appropriate healthy alternatives.”

Their executive chef Anish Pandey, who has worked in France and Dubai, tells us, “We help customers enjoy a guilt-free indulgence. We have chosen Mediterranean cuisine because it’s healthy. It emphasises a plant-based eating approach loaded with vegetables and healthy fats.This is consumed in places close to the Mediterranean Sea including Italy, and Greece. Also, the best thing is Mediterranean cuisine has everything, an array of vibrant delicacies and people like to eat it all together.” Maybe it’s time to change the way we look at food and embrace clean eating habits as a way of life.

Rs 1,200 upwards for two.

At Jubilee Hills.

