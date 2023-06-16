Last House Coffee’s newly-announced Colour Menu takes us on a flavourful wonderland

Last House Coffee represents the culmination of Sri Naina Polavarapu’s year-long intransigence. She got the measure of coffee cultivation, exploring the far reaches of India and engaging with farmers, roasters, and brewers alike. The endeavour illustrates her relentless pursuit of understanding the art and science behind the elegant cup of coffee. Accounting for a transformative journey that saw Naina leave behind a successful career as an architect in the bustling streets of New York City, the 100% Robusta Haven sanctum reflects her deep-rooted connection to her family’s coffee farm in the enchanting Western Ghats. Each dish on the new Colour Menu revealed the creativity of the culinary team. The breakfast platter was a hearty and fulfilling option to start the day on a flavourful note.

A great assortment of traditional favourites featured perfectly cooked eggs, crispy bacon, buttery toast, and sautéed mushrooms, with a side of fresh greens. The combination of protein, carbs, and fresh ingredients made it a well-rounded meal that satisfied both the taste buds and the appetite. Whether enjoyed with a steaming cup of coffee or fresh juice, the LHC Morning Breakfast was an apt way to fuel up for the day ahead. Next, we tried the Choco Caramel Frappe. A generous serving of caramel popcorn crowned the delightful creation — a tantalising crunch and an irresistible infusion of caramelised sweetness. The concoction was an absolute ecstasy for those with a penchant for all things sweet and refreshing in every sip. As the aromatic scent of cinnamon teased our senses, we knew we were in for a treat.

The Spiced Cinnamon Mocha was an invitation to savour the magic in every moment, to embrace the joy that can be found in the simplest of pleasures. Whether enjoyed in solitude or shared with kindred spirits, this beverage left an impression that lingered long after the final drop was relished. Next, the Podi Glazed Chicken Waffles emerged as a delightful union of opposites. The fluffy waffles formed a sturdy foundation, while the glazed chicken sat atop it like a regal crown. The burst of spice and roasted lentils adorned the chicken like a shimmering robe. With each bite, savoury and slightly sweet notes danced in harmony, like a perfectly choreographed tango on our palates. We ended our session with the Onion Rings. The golden halos of temptation ushered us in their crispy armour. The batter crackled as autumn leaves underfoot, revealing tender onions hidden beneath. The tangy dip was an enchanting companion — a comforting embrace, reminiscent of childhood memories and shared laughter around kitchen tables. `1,200. At Durgam Cheruvu

chokita@new indianexpress.com @PaulChokita