Treat yourself with this delectable lunch buffet at Hyderabad House

Authentic Hyderabadi food, with its rich culinary heritage and royal influence, holds much relevance in the Indian cuisine landscape. It not only carries a great legacy but is also infused with a symphony of flavours that ensure an unforgettable gastronomic marvel. Introducing foodies to the exquisite beauty of Nawabi food, the citybased restaurant Hyderabad House in Jubilee Hills started with a delicious lunch buffet.

Brimming with an array of mouthwatering traditional dishes, the buffet table showcased Mutton Haleem, Mutton Biryani, Chicken Biryani, Veg Biryani, Bagara Chawal, Plain Rice, Machhi Mahkalia, Dum Ka Murgh, Paneer Butter Masala, Nizami Handi, and Kaddu Dalcha.

Starters

Machhi Fry, Malai Kebab, Chicken 65, Paneer Tikka, Harabara Kebab were some of the starters.

For desserts, there were Sheer Khurma, Double Ka Meetha, Qubani Ka Meetha and Litchee Gulla.

Kaushik Chundi, General Manager at Hyderabad House, tells us, “After receiving a good response for the midnight buffet, we decided to start with a lunch buffet.” He continues, “Buffets offer a wide variety of delicacies allowing the guests to try different things for a set price. It’s also one of the most preferred options during kitty parties and other social gatherings.”

Haleem

The vibrant green Harabara Kebabs were made with the goodness of spinach and peas. We thereafter tried paneer tikka and even chicken drumsticks which were perfectly tossed in spices.

Moving to the main course, we had drool-worthy chicken biryani. This iconic Zafrani biryani featured Basmati rice and succulent chicken pieces — all cooked together in aromatic spices and saffron. Not to forget their Mutton Haleem which tantaslised our tastebuds. For the unversed, Haleem is a stew composed of meat, lentils, and pounded wheat representing a thick paste. This slowcooked delicacy is a powerhouse of nutrition. Haleem was topped with cashews, fried brown onions and coriander leaves. After this, we dived into sumptuous Dum ka Murgh. This typical slow-cooked Hyderabadi-style curry consisted of chicken pieces prepared in ghee and creamy nut-based gravy. It’s generally paired with naan or rice for a perfect indulgence. If you are a Hyderabadi, you would know about the epic combination of bagara rice and dalcha, which makes for an integral part of the local cuisine here. Hyderabad House provided kaddu (Bottle gourd) dalcha for vegetarians in the buffet.

buffet

After Begumpet, this is the second outlet they opened in Jubilee Hills. But Hyderabad House has a longstanding brand history dating back to 1975 when Mir Mazharuddin, the founder and MD, made his foray into the food industry through a catering service. He says, “Hyderabadi food makes for one of the most iconic and flavourful regional cuisines. The food is palatable and not very spicy or pungent. What’s special about it is the process of slow cooking or dum pukht. It allows the flavours to infuse slowly and the meat becomes tender and succulent.”

Dum ka Murgh

We gorged on desserts as well. Also known as Shahi Tukda, Double Ka Meetha is made using white bread slices, sugar syrup and rabdi. Well, the chunks of dry fruits garnished on top elevated our experience. Qubani Ka Meetha is yet another Hyderabadi sweet dish, made with dried apricots. Sheer Khurma was super delectable! So, if you want to savour the taste of authentic Hyderabadi food, head to the lunch buffet at Hyderabad House.

Rs 1,500 for two.

At Jubilee Hills.

