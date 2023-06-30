Enjoy the flavours of Lebanese food at the newly opened Kabana restauran

Embark upon a unforgettable gastronomic voyage as flavours of Lebanese food come alive in the city. The newly opened Kabana restaurant in Tolichowki is serving authentic grilled delicacies, shawarma, and more that can satiate the foodie in you.

We started our culinary trail with super delicious Cheese Balls. The perfectly fried bite-sized orbs of pure bliss came with a promising crispy exterior that encapsulated the molten cheese within. Right after this, we relished Crispy Chicken which was delightful. Its golden-brown outer covering invited us into the world of unparalleled crunchiness until we tasted the tender chicken nestled within. When trying Lebanese delicacies, how could we miss Fattoush? It’s a Mediterranean fried bread salad that typically includes lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, capsicum, olives and fried bread crumbs.

Cheese Balls

Now comes the star dish — Lebanese Grilled Chicken. No wonder this delicacy is the crown jewel of the restaurant. Served on rumali roti, this delight is meticulously marinated and grilled to perfection. It exuded an alluring red and brown shade that ignited our tastebuds. It was then time to have appetising Broasted Chicken. This was accompanied by a salad and honey mustard sauce. Thereafter, we dived straight into their mouth-watering Mutton Mandi. The flavourful rice dish came topped with drool-worthy mutton sautéed in ghee. It was also garnished with cashews, raisins and fried onions.

Mutton Mandi

Mohammed Azam, owner of Kabana, tells us, “Our mandi is unique and delicious. We use vegetables and mutton stock water in proper measurements to cook the mandi. Even our grilled chicken (made with an in-house recipe) is becoming a hit among customers. I am a foodie and this venture is the result of my inclination for Lebanese cuisine.”

Rs 500 for two.

At Tolichowki.