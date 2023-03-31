Review: Haleem, kebabs to Paya Nahari, Tosh-E-Daan's Ramadan menu is a must-have for Hyderabadis

Walk around the city during Ramadan and the festive fervour is skyhigh. Streets adorned with lampshades, city folks thronging the fine dine for Iftaar parties to thousands of Haleem stalls sprung on the nooks, the city becomes a hub for midnight meals as people break the Roza (fast). We rolled up our sleeves in festive mood and indulged in dishes from special menu curated by fine-dine Tosh-EDaan. The restaurant that opened six months ago has become popular for its Mughlai and North Indian cuisines served in spacious 80-seater outdoor and indoor seating. As we entered past its façade, walls adorned with Mughal iconographic art emblazoned with the restaurant’s name and warm light emanating from Turkish lampshades hanging from the ceiling drowned us in festive gusto.

Festive spirit

Midnight menu

Had we come on a usual day, we’d have tried their must haves like Hyderabadi Murg 65, Daawat Wale Kofte or Hyderabadi Pathhar Ka Gosht. However, for the occasion, we met sous chef Yogesh Kumar from Delhi who was elated to serve us some select dishes from the menu. He elaborates on them, “Ramadan is synonymous with a culinary trail in the City of Nawabs. We’re happy to serve the all-time favourites like Haleem to combo items that give the comfort of home-cooked food. We also have a slew of kebabs like Shikhampuri, Malai Kebab and Raan-e-Murgh as the city has a bigger palette for tandoor items. We’re also offering main course dishes like Paya Nahari swirled in Roghan Josh gravy, flaky Mutton Lukhmi and the loaded Zafrani Mutton Biryani for the taste of tradition.”

Raan-e-Murgh

Tandoori appetisers

As we speak, a plate of Raan-e-Murgh arrives with succulent chicken leg pieces marinated to the core. The smoky flavour of the item was relished for its mildly spiced charcoal chicken. It further boosted our appetite for the melt-in-mouth Shikhampuri Kebabs — a gourmet dish crafted in the patronage of Nizams of Hyderabad. The patties made of finely grounded lab meat and spiced with cinnamon and peppercorns were a fulfilling starter with a pillow-soft texture lent by creamy yogurt and mint stuffing.

Shikhampuri Kebabs

Royal repast

We learnt that what makes Tosh-E-Daan khaas (special) is their usage of hand-grained Indian spices and ghee in most of the dishes. We had a taste of that in meal combo of Khatti Dal, Tala Huwa Gosht, and Chicken 65 served with rice and papad that treated us to the platter of the royal aristocrats. After the lavish spread, we wanted to try a simple dish like Hyderabadi Mutton Haleem.

Paya Nahari

While the Arabic stew is high in calories, it’s the hype of the city for being healthy given its wholesome blend of fast burning ingredients like wheat, meat, lentils and barley. The restaurant made it a nosh up with a generous topping of ghee, fried onions and dry fruits for a regal taste. We also tried their Mutton Marag — a thin soup with tender mutton pieces served with sesame butter roti for a drool-worthy delicacy.

Mutton Haleem

Spoonful of sweetness

Instead of trying more main course, we went for a sweet indulgence with the famous Khubani Ka Meetha. The dessert made of dried apricots was given a rich taste by adding a dollop of fresh cream, finely chopped almonds and gulab jal (rose water) for aromatic taste. We helped ourselves with several spoons but couldn’t make space for other delights like Kaddu Ki Kheer and Shahi Tukda. Overall, the feast ensured we get all the flavours of Ramzan at one place!

The Ramdan menu is available till April 21. 11.30pm-2 am. At Tosh-E-Daan, Khajaguda.

