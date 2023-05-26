Boho-Chic Sanctuary

With scores of cafés and eateries concentrated in Banjara or Jubilee Hills and beyond, coffee aficionados and foodies often find it difficult to travel from farther parts of town to these chic spots. The newly opened Kefi Beans at Nagole aims to change just that. We walked into the earthy petfriendly space on an early evening, and were surprised to see the spot packed, even on a weekday.

The 100 seater café had a sprawling outdoor space done up with ample greenery. We took a seat at the plush indoor section, done up in a rustic, earthy style with pretty pastel upholstered seating offsetting the grey walls. “We wanted to create a space where people can relax in a nature-inspired setting since it instantly lifts our mood. We ’ ve filled the café with greenery and earthy elements, like the jute ceiling that took us almost 72 hours to handweave and install,” says Praharsh Bysani, co-founder of Kefi Beans, who runs the space along with his childhood friend, Sai Krishna. The duo found it difficult to travel all the way to Jubilee Hills and other localities in Hyderabad for a good cup of coffee, and decided to venture into the café space.

Zucchini Fries

We started our meal at Kefi Beans with a refreshing glass of Iced Latte to beat the harsh summer heat. The cof fee was enjoyable and not overpowering, with just the right amount of bitterness. We called for a portion of the Zucchini Fries from the appetisers, substituting potatoes with Zucchini. We munched on the fries until the Peri Peri Chicken Wings arrived. Smothered in Peri Peri spice mix and cream, the wings were a standout among the appetisers with a hint of crunch making the classic finger food even more enjoyable. A rich, chocolatey Kit-Kat Shake calmed out palates while devouring the spicy appetisers.

Indoor aesthetics

The multi-course menu offers Chinese-Indian and Continental dishes. After polishing off a satisfying bowl of Mushroom Soup, we called for the Grilled Chicken in Pesto Sauce with a side of Herbed Rice and veggies from the Continental section . The creamy pesto sauce was enough to make foodies with a dislike for Pesto go in for a second bite. The succulent chicken went well with the mildly over-salted veggies that the rice balanced out well.

Grilled Chicken with Pesto Sauce

We spotted chirpy pet-parents walk in with their puppers into the café’ s outdoor section as the evening progressed. “With my cofounder Sai Krishna being a massive pet lover, we decided to make Kefi Beans a pet-friendly spot. We offer specific dishes for the pets on request, and also donate five per cent of our profits to an NGO in Hyderabad that focuses on rehabilitating strays,” says Praharsh.

Chilli Paneer Rice Bowl

Soon, a portion of Chilli Paneer Rice Bowl arrived, and remained the standout dish at the café, with perfectly balanced umami flavours dished out by Head Chef Madan Thapa. We spotted several patrons calling for the same Rice Bowl during the course of our meal. Kefi Beans has been attracting patrons from nearby localities and far-off places as well. “A few customers residing in Tellapur travelled for over two hours to reach our café, and enjoyed the food immensely,” says Praharsh, signing off excitedly as we ended our meal.

Rs 1,500 for two.

At Nagole .

