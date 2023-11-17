Hard Rock Café in Hitec City introduces Constant Grind, an extension for coffee and treats 

Embarking on the quest for breakfast havens or coffee shops near your workplace feels like discovering culinary sanctuaries that promise never to leave you hungry, even on the most hectic mornings. In the heart of Hitech City, a thriving hub, one of the city’s culinary gems, Hard Rock Café, has introduced a remarkable addition — Constant Grind. This innovative inclusion ensures a welcoming early morning respite for corporate professionals who work there and even outsiders. More than a culinary space; it’s a good place for those who seek the perfect balance of convenience and indulgence.

From the rich complexity of coffee to the refreshing fresh juices, artisanal chocolates and the delectable allure of on-the-go bakery breakfast items, Constant Grind invites you on a sensory journey where each sip and bite is an ode to culinary craftsmanship. We visited the café to try out all the new additions and they were all quite enticing. Before delving into the culinary delights, allow us to introduce you to a refreshing highlight — their meticulously crafted cold-pressed juices. For those inclined towards healthy eating, there’s Green Detox, a vibrant concoction prepared with fresh spinach, English cucumber, capsicum, red apple, and lemon with the skin intact. Adding to the invigorating lineup is an interesting energiser, a blend of black grapes and peeled pineapple, promising to keep you active. Our exploration also led us to the intriguing Bye Bye Fat juice. This rejuvenating blend features carrot, red apple, celery, ginger, and lemon with the skin, offering a flavourful profile.

Pari Peri Chicken Slider

For food, we dived into Malai Chicken Croissant featuring succulent kali mirchi-infused chicken, luxuriously draped in a velvety cheese sauce and fresh cream, all nestled within the embrace of a delicate croissant. We also relished Grilled Veg Focaccia consisting of an array of vegetables sandwiched between focaccia bread. The gorgeous green pesto sauce elevated the taste of the entire dish whereas, the cheese slice provided a tantalising boost that lingered on our tastebuds. Next, we had Falafel Bagel with a sumptuous falafel patty between bagels, the doughnut-shaped yeast-leavened roll that is characterised by a crisp, shiny crust and a dense interior. Another dish — Peri Peri Chicken Slider was a complete delight, with the fiery peri peri marinade adding a kick to the tender chicken.

Falafel Bagel

Artisanal chocolates

We recommend trying their beautiful artisanal chocolates, featuring a symphony of flavours including coffee, hazelnut, and more. As the festive season was here, this becomes not just a treat for oneself but also a delightful gift option for friends. It’s a celebration of taste and aesthetics, harmoniously packaged in each delightful piece of artisanal chocolate.

Rs 500 upwards for two. At Sattva Knowledge City, HITEC City.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi