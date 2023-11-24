Best of both worlds: Voila launches an all-new menu

We returned to Voila this week to check out their all new menu that featured some old classics alongside newly introduced delicacies. The Avocado Salad arrived first, with creamy avocado slices marinated in a fresh green mango sauce. The salad was topped with tender coconut flakes and fried onions tossed in a sweet chilli dressing infusing the best of South Indian flavours into buttery soft avocados.

Bonda Soup with Onion Salli came next, with a piping hot soup reminiscent of preparations in Telugu homes. Crunchy bondas on skewers elevated the dish further. From appetisers, we tried the Tender Coconut Cakes which were enjoyable with subtle flavours.

Avocado Salad

The restaurant has also launched a pan-Asian menu, of which we tried the Crispy Lotus Root packed with familiar umami flavours. The Prawn Tempura tossed in a buttery pumpkin and butter sauce made each bite succulent and creamy. Spicy Yellow Bean Lamb used lobia bean as its main ingredient in the marinade, surprising us pleasantly. “After a fantastic response from our food festivals, we have incorporated a lot of the dishes served then into our ala carte menu. The new dishes merge South Indian flavours with international produce and cooking techniques,” says Surya Kumar, executive chef at Voila.

Crispy Lotus Root

From the Baos and Buns menu, we quite liked the Vada Bao that used the elements of a Vada Pav replacing the traditional bun with a bao bun. For mains, we were served the Gadwal Kodi Pulao cooked and served fresh in a pressure cooker. Made with Chitti Muthyalu rice, the Andhra style pulao packed in a spicy punch. The Keema Biryani was cooked to perfection, retaining all the elements of a good biryani in every morsel. Dessert came in soon after, and we were served a Gulab Jamun Créme Brûlée that was flambéed at our table. The addition of créme anglaise balanced the sweetness of the Gulab Jamun perfectly.

Rs 1,800 for two. At Jubilee Hills.