Time to indulge in delectable treats and exotic beverages at Raasta

Hyderabad is emerging as a culinary haven, warmly embracing prominent brands, and an array of theme-based, discerning restaurants or cafés. Further solidifying this trend is Raasta, a beautiful Caribbean-themed restaurant that stands as a one-stop destination for finger-licking food, exceptional drinks, and the immersive experience of truly engaging music. After enchanting patrons across cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and beyond, the brand has now unveiled its latest outlet in Hyderabad.

Entering Raasta is akin to a Caribbean escape — an enchanting blend of lively music and exquisite cuisine. The ambiance and overall vibe provide an ideal setting for socialising and partying with friends. Raasta encapsulates the spirit of reggae music and a natural lifestyle. It embodies the holistic philosophy of this culture, ensuring each visit is a distinctive and immersive experience.

Watermelon Feta and Arugula Salad

The restaurant is adorned with natural beauty, surrounded by lush greenery. The al fresco dining area beckons with comfortable rope and swing chairs, nestled among trees, creating a secluded oasis within the premises. Inside, the lounge area captivates with a pillar ingeniously crafted to resemble a genuine tree surrounded by the bar counter. From a beautiful daytime café to a lively pub vibe at night, the place offers a seamless transition, ensuring a delightful experience at any hour. The colourful paintings adorning the walls and a Caribbean map intricately carved on sandstone in the private dining area, enhance the overall mood of the place.

Chilli Chicken

We started our gastronomic trip with super delectable Jamaica Tandoori Prawns. Exquisitely tender and succulent, the prawns offered an impeccable texture and a burst of flavours. We moved on to savour the exquisite goodness of Chicken Faffa that bathes in the velvety richness of coconut milk, imparting a distinctly luscious and special taste to every bite. Following that, a source of rejuvenation awaited us in the form of Watermelon Salad. The visually stunning arrangement featured slices of freshly cut watermelon meticulously stacked one above the other. This iconic treat was elevated with the addition of sprouts, micro greens and nuts on top. Embarking on a seafood culinary adventure, we couldn’t overlook the Cilantro Fish.

Ambiance of the restaurant

Immersed in Caribbean vibes, the restaurant has artfully embraced local flavours by introducing some Hyderabadi favourites. We delighted in their Ghee Roast Mutton, luxuriously soaked in ghee, that perfectly catered to the cravings for authentic desi food.

Mai Tai

Brimming with the vibrant flavours of fruits, their selection of super enticing mocktails captivated our taste buds. We indulged in Bloody Mary, Bongtail, and Raasta Rumpunch, and each and every sip was a fantastic journey of taste sensations. Ravela Gnani serves as the main director of Raasta, Hyderabad, with Pavan Kumar and Yeswanth as the managing partners. Pavan tells us, “We appreciate the evolving culinary scene in the city. We’ve endeavoured to create a perfect space with Caribbean vibes. We hope the people of Hyderabad enjoy it.”

Rs 2,000 upwards for two.

At Sattva Knowledge City, HITEC City.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi