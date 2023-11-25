Sheraton Hyderabad hotel unveils second edition of Indian Culinary Treasures  

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel brings its highly anticipated Indian Culinary Treasures: Edition 2, starting today. It aims to bring the diverse culinary heritage of our country at Feast, the high end dine-in at five-star hotel. The festival promises to bring a cadre of skilled home chefs who will showcase a distinct regional delicacy originating from the heart of India.

A dish from the menu



The thoughtfully curated menu serves as a testament to the ardor of culinary virtuosos under the guidance of Sanjay Rawat, the Executive Chef. Among the featured home cooks are Ruheen with Nizami delights, Nandita Kundu Goswami presenting Bengali specialties, and Karamjit Kaur Chadha bringing Punjabi flavors.

A starter from the menu

The culinary journey extends to Kanisetty Sravani's authentic Telangana cuisine, Bindu Bhandari's Punjabi creations, Taru Maheshwari Jain's Rajasthani Veg wonders, and the lip smacking offerings from Yashita representing Delhi. Some of the signature specials that will be featured on the menu include Haleem, Dal Bati Churma, Uggani, Chingri Fuluri, Bhapa Doi, Makai ki roti, and more.

Amritsar Fish Tikka

Attendees can anticipate a delightful array of interactive live stations, providing a chance to witness culinary artistry firsthand. Food enthusiasts are encouraged to engage with the home chefs, gaining insights into the preparation of each dish. This immersive approach elevates the dining experience beyond mere indulgence, incorporating interactive, educational and, most importantly, delicious elements.

From November 24-December 3. At Sheraton Hyderabad.

