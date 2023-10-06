Bol Chatore serves finger-licking North Indian delicacies

Be it aromatic biryanis from Lucknow, rich gravy-laden treats from Punjab or fiery curries from Rajasthan, the diversity in North Indian cuisines often keeps it exciting and ever-evolving. We can’t stop singing praises for the phenomenal balance in flavours, robust and fragrant spices, cultural significance and rich culinary heritage of the food from the northern parts of the country. Serving the same is Bol Chatore, a small and cosy eatery in the city. The charming space exudes an unmistakable feeling of home. The outdoor haven offers a unique opportunity to relish the delights amidst the open air.

After entering the premises and finding a comfortable spot for ourselves, the first thing we relished was Paneer Majestic. The succulent paneer cubes tossed in a combination of masalas, tasted absolutely delightful. The crispy outer layer gave way to the melt in-the-mouth paneer inside. Thereafter, we relished their most-selling dish — Amritsari Kulcha. Stuffed with a scrumptious mixture of potatoes, paneer and other vegetables, the flatbread left a lasting impression on our memories. Upon this golden-brown canvas of perfectly baked kulcha, they sprinkled sesame seeds, adding a mesmerising crunch and a subtle nuttiness. But that’s not all; a surprise twist awaited us in the form of tutti frutti, lending its subtle sweetness to the savoury creation.

Next, we gorged on an epic food combination — Chur Chur Naan and Punjabi Kofta. Unlike other varieties of naans, chur chur naan, topped with fine garlic pieces, was perfectly crispy. Punjabi Kofta, crafted from a blend of mashed potatoes, paneer, vegetables and aromatic spices, was not only tender but also absorbed the sumptuous, velvety gravy that surrounded it. Chur chur naan accompanied by luscious gravy-laden koftas was incredible. We also had Ghee Masala Rice which offered a departure from the usual heavy biryani while delivering a heartwarming experience. Made with in-house masalas and oodles of ghee, every morsel of the rice dish was very satisfying and comforting.

Alongside food, we kept sipping on delectable Green Apple Shikanji which was hydrating and refreshing. Bol Chatore is a passion project by siblings Ankit and Sneha Sharma and her husband Siddharth. Excited about the venture, Sneha tells us, “Since our childhood, my brother Ankit and I have harboured an unwavering passion for food. While this love initially revolved around our personal culinary adventures, we have now embarked on a new journey with Bol Chatore, sharing the joy of delectable food with more people. It’s wonderful how my husband Siddharth is equally dedicated to this endeavour. We wish to expand the venture in the coming time.”

