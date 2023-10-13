Food review: Indulge in the spirit of Navratri as Courtyard By Marriott introduces festive thalis

As the festive season begins with Navratri, it’s the best time to embrace fasting. Experts say that if fasting is practiced in a controlled manner, it can offer a range of benefits, including reducing inflammation, aiding digestion, enhancing brain, gut, and heart health, boosting metabolism, and providing various psychological advantages.

If you’re intrigued by the idea and want to try a tempting vrat thali (fasting meal), then you’re in for a treat as Courtyard By Marriott Hyderabad is hosting a 10-day-long Navratri Special Thali festival at the hotel’s Momo Café. We stepped inside its tranquil premises to catch a Sunday lunch. The restaurant’s spacious and welllit seating area allowed ample natural light to filter in, providing diners with a serene view of the lush surroundings as they relished their sattvik food (fasting meals).

We sat with Chef Anurag Sharma, the mastermind behind each delectable dish in the Navratri Thali. The Delhi born Chef shares his fondest memories linked with the auspicious festival that inspired him to craft the Thali, “During the festival, my mother and I used to visit temples, and as a child, I thoroughly enjoyed the temple offerings, including Poori, Srikhand, and Dahi Arbi. These sattvik dishes inspired me with their simplicity which we have kept intact in our fasting thali. The Navratri Thali is both healthy and light on the palate. What sets it apart is the absence of spices, instead, all the dishes are prepared using only rock salt, green chilies, and cumin seeds, which are savoured during fasting rituals.”

With eager anticipation, the 12-item Navratri Thali graced our table and with it unfolded a vibrant tapestry of colours and aromas that spoke of festive indulgence. We began with a bite of Kuttu Ki Poori, made from buckwheat flour. Accompanied by the comforting flavours of Jeera Aloo, it evoked memories of homely, heartwarming meals. Adding a delightful crunch to the feast were the crispy accompaniments of Sabudana Papad and Vada made from fried tapioca beads.

Our taste buds then embarked on a voyage to savour the Samak Chawal, a dish composed of barnyard millet, adorned with fried cashews and almonds. This nutty, subtly flavoured creation served as an ideal rice substitute for fasting, offering rich minerals and vitamins with low starch content. To enhance our dining experience, we paired it with the luscious Dahi Wali Arbi. Chef Anurag’s innovative touch extended to the Kachche Kele Ke Kebab (Raw Banana Kebab), where soft, cylindrical patties were encased in a crunchy peanut coating, infusing the dish with a delightful vegetal taste inside and nutty crust outside.

Later, spoonfuls of decadent Shrikhand graced our palates with saccharine indulgence. Yet, the star dessert of the meal was the Lauki Halwa, crafted from grated bottle gourd. With its creamy, milky richness and vibrant green hue from blanching, it proved to be an ethereal sweet delight. Following this elaborate feast, Chef Anurag enticed us to explore their North Indian and South Indian Thalis too!

The North Indian Thali presented buttery Kulcha, Chhole, Dal Makhani, and Palak Paneer, transporting us to the bustling lanes of Old Delhi and the heartlands of Punjab, where these culinary treasures hold sway. Turning our gaze Southward, we tried Southern delicacies like tangy Rasam, aromatic Sambhar, Dondakaya Fry, and Beerakaya Kaju Fry, complemented by Curd Rice and Papad. Towards the end, Seviyan Payasam proved to be a symphony of almonds, cashews, and pistachios melding harmoniously with condensed milk — a fitting finale to our festive bonanza.

Rs. 1,000 plus taxes. From October 15-24. 12.30 pm-11 pm. At Courtyard By Marriott, Tank Bund Road.

