Pancharasa — The Traditional Telugu Kitchen stands as a testament to India’s timeless allure, where art, culture and cuisine converge

People often venture out with family, beyond the comfort of their houses only to seek delightful moments, gastronomic treasures and of course, a perfect ambiance that enchants their senses. Pancharasa — The Traditional Telugu Kitchen, a newly opened restaurant in Raidurgam, is a bustling culinary milieu where traditions and cultural authenticity merge seamlessly.

Upon reaching, we were captivated by a traditional architectural marvel made with stones and cement, reminiscent of South Indian temples. Then, the restaurant’s main gate, which is a masterpiece in itself, was seen crafted from teak wood, featuring antique brass handles. This added a layer to the cultural richness that the restaurant exudes. The interiors of Pancharasa are vibrant and full of visual delights. One wall transported us into the world of the epic Ramayana, with a stunning depiction of Goddess Sita adorned in a resplendent sari. Another wall came alive with the exquisite beauty of Kalamkari art. As we gazed upon the next one, we found magnificent Mandala art enhanced by mirrorwork. Yet another space acted as a tribute to India’s incredible diversity. Adding to the restaurant’s distinctive charm were the wooden Maharaja chairs and zamindaari jhulas (swings), echoing the opulence and nostalgia of a bygone era.

Mokkajonna Garelu

Our gastronomic trip started with a piping hot plate of lip-smacking Mokkajonna Garelu (corn wadas). Thereafter, we dived straight into Vellulli Chilli Chicken Wings and they proved to be a pleasant surprise! These chicken wings offered a wonderful desi twist, setting them apart from the typical fare you find elsewhere. We also had Golinchina Mamsam. For the unversed, it’s one of the most loved dishes among people of Telangana. Unlike the gravyladen mutton curries, this was dry, smeared in local spices and was simply irresistible.

Pancharasa Special Gutti Vankaya Pulao

Ambiance of the restaurant

For the main course, we gorged on Pancharasa Special Gutti Vankaya Pulao. This unique rice dish is both comforting and undoubtedly packed with flavours. In Telugu, gutti means ‘stuffed’ and vankaya is brinjal (egg plants). An appetising preparation of egg plants cooked with thick masala sat well over flavoured rice pulao. The rice and brinjal curry was carefully layered ensuring that the flavours from both intermingle. For some change, we also relished Hyderabadi-style biryani — PR Special Mumtaz Chicken Biryani. Cooked with succulent tandoor-style chicken, we can say that this dish will tug at your heartstrings. We were impressed with the desserts. Jamun ka Ghosla featuring roasted vermicelli, gulab jamun and condensed milk had us drooling.

Jamun ka Ghosla

The owner of Pancharasa, Sriman Sandeep Muthyala tells us, “This concept is a brainchild of my mother, who is quite religious and spiritual. We envisioned a place where people could savour delectable regional cuisine while immersing themselves in rich culture. We want guests to feel at home, get somewhat nostalgic and sense a deeper connection with Indian traditions and culture.”

Rs 800 upwards for two.

In Raidurgam.

