Choose your favourite one from the ongoing Biryani Fest at Shatabdi Indian Kitchen & Bar

Biryani, to Hyderabadis, is not just a dish but an emotion, a tradition and a way of everyday life. This aromatic, flavourful rice dish is a symbol of the city’s cultural identity, pride and renowned hospitality. It’s brilliant how Hyderabad has enthusiastically embraced diverse flavours of biryani. This dish, be it from the northern parts of the country or the south Indian states, is a masterpiece in itself. For biryani lovers out there, Shatabdi Indian Kitchen & Bar has organised a special fest. The Biryani Fest features a range of biryanis from different parts of the country. We visited the restaurant to try our hands on the delicious culinary treasures. We started our foodie trip with Guntur Pachi Mirchi Kodi Biryani. The bright gorgeous green colour of biryani was a testament to the bold and flavourful nature of Andhra cuisine. This tantalising and spicy chicken biryani was fiery and equally tasteful.

After this, we gorged on Konaseema Chicken Biryani that left an everlasting impression on our tastebuds. Savouring this exceptional delicacy was like embarking on a culinary journey to the heart of the Konaseema region. Different from the typical biryani preparation, the Konaseema Biryani takes a unique approach by serving the chicken (cooked with semi-gravy) separately as a topping. This distinct presentation showcases the culinary expertise, emphasising both taste and aesthetics.

Apart from the usual chicken biryanis, we were quite tempted to relish Keema Kaju Biryani. Featuring a harmonious blend of spices, this was a complete delight to the senses. What set this apart was the inclusion of tender mutton keema, which added a unique depth to the dish. The succulent mutton mince combined with rice and masalas created a rich and indulgent experience. Not to forget that the addition of cashews infused the delicacy with a decadent quality.

Rayalaseema Biryani, on the other hand, was an exploration of intense spices. We have to say that gorging on this was a thrilling experience. It’s great for those who love their food with a fiery kick. It’s interesting how each region infuses its biryani with its essence that leaves us craving for more. The fest includes more biryanis depending upon your taste preference and mood. Suresh Kumar, manager of the restaurant, tells us, “Our aim is to provide foodies with an opportunity to embark on a gastronomic journey filled with the myriad shades and tastes of biryani. We want to cater to the curiosity of our biryani-loving patrons, allowing them to explore the vast and delectable world of this iconic dish.”

Rs 1,000 upwards for two.

The Biryani Fest will go on till October 31.

At Jubilee Hills.

