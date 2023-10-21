Food review: Indulge in melt in mouth baked treats at Foncè Chocolatiers’ new drive in at Gandipet

As the winter season approached, we found ourselves basking in the sun’s embrace at the ORO Sports Village. This open air, unique lifestyle destination, nestled within its expansive 10-acre lush sanctuary, has earned its reputation as a haven for grand gatherings, fine dining experiences, destination weddings, and more. We were there to explore the newly opened drive away of Foncé Chocolatier.

It has already captured the hearts of Hyderabadis with its establishment in Jubilee Hills offering delights such as cakes, truffles, bonbons, continental eats, and baking treasures. We settled comfortably in the single-storey setting. The window overlooked a glistening poolside and swaying palm trees, evoked a tropical escapade. Our culinary adventure began with a glass of Belgian Chocolate Shake. Its velvety texture seemed almost like a dessert in itself, and the luscious harmony of bitter cocoa and sweetened milk teased our taste buds with a rich and creamy symphony.

On cue came their bestseller, the Chicken Club Sandwich. The toasted bread was a delectable enclosure for layers of grilled chicken, smothered with a blanket of cheese, and nestled beneath freshly sliced vegetables adding a wholesomely comforting taste. The menu offered a plethora of choices from continental and Italian cuisines, including pastas, burgers, sandwiches, and pizzas.

Our choice was the Nashville Chicken Burger, a succulent creation where juicy chicken had been marinated in yogurt and expertly crumb-fried to perfection, ensuring a tantalising crunch. Complemented with the juicy fillings of tomatoes, onions, pickles, and crisp iceberg lettuce, all generously layered with cheddar cheese, it was a tribute to lovers of tender and lip-smacking spicy-crusted meat.

After savouries, our anticipation grew as we left some room for the main attraction — the celebrated confections. The French Toast arrived first with a delightful twist on the classic dish. It was no ordinary golden-brown slice but a cylindrical, fluffy brioche bread soaked in the sweet, caramelised embrace of maple syrup. A dollop of cream cheese introduced a surprising hint of tartness, while sliced strawberries added a fruity punch to the drink.

The Chocolatier ’s dessert offerings extended to an array of indulgences, including cheesecakes, pancakes, cake jars, fondue, brownies, and more. We couldn’t resist the temptation of Lotus Biscoff, where sweet, buttery Biscoff cookies were generously adorned with cream, hinting at a subtle interplay of banana and caramelised notes. Each spoonful plunged into its warm and gooey texture felt like heavens descending!

As we neared the grand finale, the Hazelnut Ring was unveiled. This round and glassy orb of milk mousse was a dreamy date with chocolate! Embedded within were granules of hazelnut crunch and almond biscuit, crafting a marzipan-like magic with a delightful nutty essence. It made us feel that a hazelnut indulgence can never go wrong!



Rs. 2,000 for two. At Gandipet.

