Savour authentic Hyderabadi food at the newly opened Deccan Kitchen

Hyderabadi food stands as a testament to a wonderful fusion of culture, history, and flavours, celebrated far and wide. Be it the iconic Irani chai, kebabs being sold at the bustling bazaars, or something as popular as Hyderabadi biryani, the people of this city have consistently embraced their role as dedicated food enthusiasts, contributing to the cultivation of a rich culinary legacy. To relish the true essence of Hyderabadi cuisine, city’s well-known brand Deccan Kitchen has opened a new restaurant in Film Nagar.

The wooden furnishings and the cane work adorning the chairs inside the restaurant transported us back in time. Resonating with the grandeur of the Nizam era, the well-lit chandeliers infused the space with an immersive ambience that was simply amazing. But let us also admit that the setting remained delightfully balanced. The space was, by no means, overly rustic. Instead, it also had contemporary elements that intertwined with classical aesthetics. The 120-seater restaurant seemed to be a perfect place for family dinner outings. They also have an expansive banquet hall designed to accommodate up to 200 guests. We relished Charga Tandoori Murgh which was all things juicy and succulent. It is traditionally prepared by marinating the whole chicken in a yoghurt-based creamy marinade. Next, we had Mutton Burrah Kebab. It’s basically a Mughlai dish with mutton chops cooked in an oven or tandoor. We were truly impressed with the tantalising combination of spicy, tangy, and smoky flavours of Tangdi Kebab. For vegetarians, their Vilayati Paneer Tikka can be a go-to dish.

While gorging on Hyderabadi food, we couldn’t resist diving into biryani. So, we ordered the timeless classic Gosht-EBiryani. Served with salan, the allure of fragrant rice and tender mutton pieces spelt indulgence in every bite. The dish was cooked using the traditional dum technique. Now comes the most interesting part! The restaurant will soon start an exciting thali festival. We got a chance to gorge on their mixed thali. It featured a sumptuous naan, Dum ka Chicken, Shahi Kaju Paneer Masala, and Hyderabad’s special Bagara rice and Khatti Dal for that perfect tanginess. Crunchy methi corn tikki and Paneer Tikka Kebab worked as great accompaniments. We could also spot curd and Double ka Meetha for something sweet.We tried the lip-smacking Deccan Kitchen’s Semaiya Delight. Topped with crushed dry fruits, the taste of this heavenly dish lingered on our tastebuds for long.

The owner of the restaurant Syed Ayaaz says, “There are places that serve amazing Hyderabadi food but the ambience is not so good. Then, there are other restaurants with wonderful ambience but the taste of the food doesn’t live up to our expectations. We, at Deccan Kitchen, wanted to strike the right balance between the two aspects. This place provides an immersive journey with culinary excellence and good environment.”

Rs 1,200 upwards for two.

Thali Festival will start from September 5.

At Film Nagar.

