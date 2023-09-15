Discover the richness of South Indian cuisine at newly opened Ouvra Telugu Kitchen

It's always refreshing to have a new restaurant dedicated to serving a regional cuisine. After all, the enduring desire to dive into authentic flavourful dishes never wanes. Therefore, all those who keep craving South Indian delicacies can satiate their foodie side at the newly opened restaurant Ouvra Telugu Kitchen.

Upon stepping into the restaurant, it’s impossible not to be captivated by the theme. It’s as if you’ve been transported into a traditional Manduva-style household, reminiscent of the homes in Andhra Pradesh’s bygone era. The intricate woodwork and the layout centers around a courtyard, with a verandah encircling it, reminiscent of a space where families would gather and share memorable moments in days of yore. This theme pays homage to the architectural marvels of olden days. At certain spots, you’ll discover arugu (traditional benches), offering a homely touch. The restaurant has charming nooks and crannies featuring elements that will remind you of a classic Indian household, including antique utensils that are sure to make you nostalgic.

We can’t wait to tell you about the food now. We started off with Pandumirchi Kodi Kebab consisting chicken marinated with special ripe red chilli. Served with an extravagant charcoal presentation, the kebabs were perfectly smokey and succulent. Right after this, we gorged on a wonderful Telugu starter Masala Kodi Rekulu. It’s basically chicken stripes covered with corn flakes to give it a perfect crunch, fried and tossed in specific hand-pounded South Indian masala. Puttagodugu Jeedipappu Vepudu, yet another appetiser, was a sumptuous makeover given to mushrooms. Next, we got a chance to taste Aritaku Chepa showcasing delicious fish which came wrapped in a banana leaf. We also picked wholesome Pachimirchi Paneer Pulao from their Biryani & Pulaos section. The well-cooked rice was topped with vibrant green paneer curry. How can we go to a Telugu resaurant and not try the scrumptious Ragi Sankati? So, we opted for the same, generally cooked with ragi and rice and teamed it with Natukodi Pulusu, the fiery country chicken curry.

For dessert, we couldn’t resist trying their Bird’s Nest. Aptly named for its resemblance to a bird’s nest, the dish featured a delicate arrangement crowned with angoori rasgulla. Just before indulging, a sweet rabri is generously poured over it. Sampath Lanka and Vasu Penmatsa, the owners of the restaurant, tell us, “No matter how many fancy restaurants or cafés people visit, when it comes to meals, they often yearn for the comfort of regional cuisine that reminds them of home. Ouvra Telugu Kitchen isn’t your typical restaurant; it’s a place where we want people to come and immerse themselves in a unique experience. When we see our customers’ expressions, we know we’ve succeeded in making them feel at home.”

Rs 800 upwards for two.

In Madhapur.

