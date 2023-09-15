Roister with Red Rhino!

At Red Rhino, dining isn’t just a meal; it is an odyssey of the senses, a gastronomic sojourn. The restaurant’s latest culinary offerings, found in the Progressive Rhino, Local, Bao and Asian sections redefine fusion cuisine in the most exquisite and gorgeous way possible. The Kataifi Tart reimagined as a kunafa savoury, a delicate web of golden threads, beckoned with a promise of crunchiness. It surrendered to us with a gentle touch, releasing an enticing aroma that hinted at its delectable secrets. As we explored further, our fingers danced amidst the vibrant array of corn, bell peppers, and avocado.

The tamarind lent a sweet and tangy allure, while the chilli introduced a lively crescendo of spice. While these elements coexisted harmoniously, the ebony black rice served as the resonant stage, grounding the composition with its earthy depth. Transitioning from the intricate textures of the Kataifi Tart, we embarked on a sushi adventure with the Spicy Tuna Roll. The dish revealed itself as we unwrapped the nori, each delicate crinkle whispering tales of craftsmanship.

All this, with the tender tuna and creamy avocado playing their parts with grace. However, it was the drizzle of sriracha sauce that stole the spotlight, introducing an exhilarating crescendo of heat that was perfectly balanced by the soothing coolness within — a true fusion of simplicity and sophistication. We ventured into the heart of tradition with Chicken Pulusu and Ragi Muddu. The moment it arrived, the air was filled with the heady aroma of spices, reminiscent of bustling Indian markets. Alongside, the Ragi Muddu, with its hearty, earthy notes, provided a rustic contrast, contributing to the overall culinary composition.

Our culinary voyage continued with the Spinach and Ricotta Tortelloni speaking of Italian finesse. The aroma of basil pesto hung in the air like a fragrant Mediterranean breeze, inviting us to explore its depths. Each tortellone cradled a sumptuous filling of ricotta and spinach. The Exotica Dimsum was also a revelation. Its delicate, blue pea flour skin concealed a filling of edamame pate, chestnut, and truffle oil for a fusion of East and West. Finally, the Hot Korean Ramen from the Asian Bowls section beckoned like a culinary dragon. As steam billowed and the aroma of nori and chilli broth enveloped us, we ventured into a world of umami intensity.

`2,500 upwards for two. At Hi-tech City. — chokita@new indianexpress.com @ PaulChokita