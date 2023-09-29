Food review: Soak in imperial indulgence at the newly opened Punjab Grills in Hyderabad

Nestled in the NorthWest frontier of India, Punjab has long been celebrated for the valour of its people, their aristocratic le gacy, and boundless generosity. The annals of history bear testament to an era when Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire, was bestowed with illustrious titles of Sher-e-Punjab (The Lion of Punjab), Lord of Five Rivers, Sher-e-Hind (Lion of Hind), and more, all in recognition of his bravery. It was a period when people of the then undivided Punjab rose to prominence for their selflessness, hard work, care for community and courage.

Regal interiors at Punjab Grill

Today, standing as a proud custodian of this rich legacy and the culinary traditions of the region is dine-in Punjab Grill. After having presence in cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kochi, Kanpur, and Ahmedabad with North Indian cuisine, the dine-in now opens in Hyderabad. This weekend, our gastronomic journey led us to this opulent dining establishment. Stepping into its resplendent interior, one is greeted by a luminous ambiance adorned with dazzling chandeliers and sepia-toned portraits of Punjab’s aristocrats.

Ambasari Kulcha

Our culinary voyage commenced with the simple yet delightful Dahi Papdi Chaat . Topped with potato and sweet curd on flaky papdi, it was a delightful opening act. A drizzle of mint and tamarind chutney added the perfect touch of zest. Soon after, a parade of starters graced our table. The pillow soft Paneer Cigar Roll layered with tomato chutney and marinated yogurt, left a smokey texture, having been kissed by the tandoor’s flames. For those seeking unique starters, the Bhutteyan De Kebab (deep-fried corn kebabs) and Veg Kurkuri (crispy deep-fried wonton rolls) provided a delectable contrast. The latter, with its creamy cheese and herbaceous essence, was a standout favourite.

Butter Chicken

Heritage starter options like Karachi Chargha, Bhatti Da Murgh from the tandoor, pan-seared Tawa Tiger Prawns and Amritsari Machchhi promised regal flavours from bygone times. As we ventured into the main course, the classic Chicken Lababdar paired with Lachha Paratha graced our palates. The crispy layers of the paratha soaked in the silky gravy of tender chicken, simmered with cheesy onions and tomatoes, delighted our taste buds with umami-rich taste.

Tawa Tiger Prawn

This sensory journey was further heightened by the buttery indulgence of Dal Makhani and the irresistible Malai Kulcha. The satiny richness of the dal, combined with the crunch of the bread, transformed this dish into a royal repast. However, these were merely the beginning of the decadent offerings. The biryanis and pulaos, like Tarkari Kesari Biryani and Mutton Dum Biryani can leave one eating like gourmands. To conclude this lavish affair, our sweet tooth led us to desserts that induced euphoria with every bite.



Thali

The Gulab Jamun, a deep-fried orb of khoya (dairy) with a hidden core of dark chocolate, was a sinfully saccharine delight. The Moongdal Halwa, an indulgent confection, satiated our senses with its ghee-laden, milky, and nutty essence. Each spoonful offered a premium experience that left us yearning for more.

Rs. 2,000 for two. At Inorbit Mall, Hitech City.

