Hyderabad's Street Drive-In evolves into a haven for foodies and artists alike

Hyderabad's Street Drive-in has evolved from a humble food venture into a dynamic cultural and culinary destination. Its recent transformation under pristine ownership has breathed new life into the space, making it a must-visit for anyone looking to experience the rich tapestry of food, culture, and entertainment. Whether you’re savouring iconic Indian street food, sipping on avant-garde beverages, or participating in cultural activities, Street Drive-In invites you to be a part of something exceptional. Eight years ago, Street was a small initiative led by a handful of passionate individuals who embarked on a mission to create a striking food destination within the vicinity of a sports complex.

Fast forward to today, and it stands as a witness to their vision. Our session boasts of an array of culinary delights that cater to all tastes and preferences. From the tantalising Pani Puri and Vada Pav served at Namaste Chaat to the intriguing Avocado Cheese Tea from Mad & Co, every stall offers a distinct and memorable zest. The Chicken Pakoda from Big Fat Chinese provides a satisfying indulgence. Meanwhile, Sobinadu’s Pulao offers comfort and pungency in every bite, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a hearty meal. As you approach the Namaste Chaat stall, the aroma of freshly fried puris wafts through the air. The Pani Puri here is a masterpiece of street food craftsmanship. Crisp, hollow puris are meticulously filled with tangy and spicy tamarind water, mingling with the stuffing. Likewise, a beloved street food classic, the Vada Pav is the epitome of simplicity and satisfaction. Soft, fluffy pav sandwiches and mildly spiced vada, create a comfort food that transcends its humble origins to becoming a must-try. Mad & Co stands out as a beacon of innovation in beverages.

The Avocado Cheese Tea may sound unusual, but a creamy avocado base, combined with the unexpected addition of cheese, results in a delightful fusion. It’s an acquired taste, but one that adventurous foodies should not miss. Street’s transformation extends far beyond its culinary offerings. The revamped space now features a vibrant blend of cultural and entertainment activities. Art activities, workshops, stand-up comedy events, and an upcoming flea market set for November add an extra layer of excitement to the dining experience. The space also houses a sports unit known as pickleball and regularly hosts live screenings of various sports. This eclectic mix of offerings ensures that there’s always something exciting happening at this venue.

