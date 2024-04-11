Get yourself more than just a cuppa at this re-invented bistro in Hyderabad's tech junction

Flying Tortoise is an establishment that has remarkably shifted from a bustling digital IT café into a culinary harbour. The creative bistro now offers an eclectic all-day breakfast menu that captures its metamorphosis. Our visit was a journey through memories, with each dish weaving its own unique story.

Our culinary rove began with the Hazelnut Latte, a comforting blend of rich espresso and nutty sweetness, crowned with frothy milk. It was a warm reminder of the café’s digital roots, setting a promising tone for the courses that followed. The Buffalo Wings came next, offering a crispy, spicy testament to traditional flavours with a twist. Accompanied by a soothing blue cheese dip, the wings balanced heat with tang, leaving us eager for the next dish. The Lamb Tacos transported us across the globe with tender, spiced meat wrapped in soft tortillas, hinting at distant lands through zest alone.

It was a pleasant melding of worlds, much like the café’s own evolution. The Grilled Fish Fillet then took us on a serene coastal journey. The flaky fish, seasoned delicately and paired with a lemon butter sauce, showcased the bistro’s knack for elevating simple ingredients into phenomenal experiences. The Chicken Ghee Roast was next, a fiery celebration rooted in Indian culinary traditions, offering spicy, tender morsels that reminded some of us of home while offering others a taste of adventure.

This was followed by the Bagara Rice with Mutton Dalcha, capturing communal dining, and bringing together varied tastes in a single, yet vividly unifying experience. A playful spin on dessert came in the form of a Strawberry Cheesecake Shake, a delightful blend that married the freshness of strawberries with the creaminess of cheesecake.

Served in a tall glass, it was a dessert to be savoured slowly, unveiling layers of relish with each spoonful. The culinary expedition concluded with the Lotus Biscoff dessert, a visually stunning treat that transformed a simple cookie into a decadent delight, lingering on our palates long after the last bite.

`800 upwards for two. At HITEC City.