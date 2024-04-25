Dive into the juicy and luscious mango desserts at this popular bakery in Hyderabad

The summer season is here and there’s nothing quite as exciting as indulging in the succulent delights crafted from the beloved seasonal treasure, mangoes. The sheer delight of savouring mangoes in different forms, whether blended into refreshing smoothies, intricately baked into cakes and pastries, or relished in the form of traditional delights like aam ras and others, is unparalleled. Observing the fervour surrounding mangoes, Bakelore, a popular bakery in town, has introduced some amazing mango delicacies. Intrigued by the prospect of indulging in these fresh, fruity delights, we embarked on a visit to the eatery. Undoubtedly, the artistry required to transform mangoes into an array of diverse desserts, is nothing short of remarkable.

Our culinary journey commenced with the iconic mango pastry — an ode to nostalgic childhood memories of bakery visits solely for this beloved treat. This dessert boasted a vanilla sponge soaked in mango syrup, adorned with luscious mango chunks, and cream as it was garnished with mango pulp.