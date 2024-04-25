Dive into the juicy and luscious mango desserts at this popular bakery in Hyderabad

The summer season is here and there’s nothing quite as exciting as indulging in the succulent delights crafted from the beloved seasonal treasure, mangoes. The sheer delight of savouring mangoes in different forms, whether blended into refreshing smoothies, intricately baked into cakes and pastries, or relished in the form of traditional delights like aam ras and others, is unparalleled. Observing the fervour surrounding mangoes, Bakelore, a popular bakery in town, has introduced some amazing mango delicacies. Intrigued by the prospect of indulging in these fresh, fruity delights, we embarked on a visit to the eatery. Undoubtedly, the artistry required to transform mangoes into an array of diverse desserts, is nothing short of remarkable.
Our culinary journey commenced with the iconic mango pastry — an ode to nostalgic childhood memories of bakery visits solely for this beloved treat. This dessert boasted a vanilla sponge soaked in mango syrup, adorned with luscious mango chunks, and cream as it was garnished with mango pulp.
This was followed by an appetising mango smoothie, offering a blissful escape from the sweltering heat outside. Made with a perfect blend of ripe mangoes, a choice of yogurt, milk, or fruit juice, this tropical beverage tantalised the taste buds with its sweet and vibrant flavour. The mango cream tresleches proved to be another unforgettable masterpiece, leaving a lasting impression on our minds. Arranged in a square container, this delectable treat featured an eggless vanilla sponge cake soaked in mango syrup, layered with creamy mango filling, and wonderfully decorated by pulpy mango chunks and pulp. Its exquisite taste left us speechless, unable to fully express its divine goodness. Let us tell you about the mango pudding parfait infused with the essence of mango syrup. We can’t help but reminisce about the delectable mango cheesecake jar, a visually stunning dessert that promises to attract any jar dessert enthusiast. It was filled with a biscuit-based cheesecake, embellished with succulent mango chunks and pulp.
In conclusion, what truly stood out about this experience was the preservation of mangoes’ essence across the diverse array of desserts. Despite being transformed into various forms, each bite retained the unmistakable taste of mangoes. Unlike typical desserts where the true mango flavour often fades, these delicacies at the bakery pleasantly surprised us. For a delightful indulgence in the season’s finest mangoes, a visit to Bakelore is highly recommended.
Rs 400 upwards for two.
At Madhapur.