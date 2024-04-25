Relish the finest Telugu delicacies infused with tradition at a newly opened restaurant in Jubilee Hills

We have been witnessing the emergence of many Telugu kitchens in the city, with an aim to transport visitors back to cherished memories of homecooked meals and culinary traditions. Through thoughtfully curated décor, delectable cuisine, and myriad other elements, these culinary havens endeavour to revive the timeless charm of yesteryears. We visited one such restaurant, where tradition meets modernity, evoking a wave of nostalgia.

Upon entering Kadali Kitchen, we noticed the al fresco dining area surrounded by a verdant oasis, ensconced in lush greenery and embraced by towering trees. The interiors, on the other hand, pay homage to the timeless charm of the olden days, reminiscent of traditional homes from a bygone era. The word kadali, translating to banana tree in Sanskrit, is embodied in every corner, with walls adorned in soothing shades of g reen. We were smitten by a mesmerising water tank, not only a stunning décor element but also infusing the space with positive energy. This two-storey building offers seating arrangements on every floor, leaving patrons spoiled for choice as they embark on a culinary journey.