Relish the finest Telugu delicacies infused with tradition at a newly opened restaurant in Jubilee Hills

We have been witnessing the emergence of many Telugu kitchens in the city, with an aim to transport visitors back to cherished memories of homecooked meals and culinary traditions. Through thoughtfully curated décor, delectable cuisine, and myriad other elements, these culinary havens endeavour to revive the timeless charm of yesteryears. We visited one such restaurant, where tradition meets modernity, evoking a wave of nostalgia.
Upon entering Kadali Kitchen, we noticed the al fresco dining area surrounded by a verdant oasis, ensconced in lush greenery and embraced by towering trees. The interiors, on the other hand, pay homage to the timeless charm of the olden days, reminiscent of traditional homes from a bygone era. The word kadali, translating to banana tree in Sanskrit, is embodied in every corner, with walls adorned in soothing shades of g reen. We were smitten by a mesmerising water tank, not only a stunning décor element but also infusing the space with positive energy. This two-storey building offers seating arrangements on every floor, leaving patrons spoiled for choice as they embark on a culinary journey.
We started our gastronomic tour with a fiery drink named Kadali samohanam. Initially expecting a typical sweet welcome, we were pleasantly surprised by its bold and invigorating flavours. Served in an authentic earthen pot, it was a harmonious blend of orange and pineapple juices infused with an array of spices. Indeed, this revitalising concoction enlivened our senses. We then moved to starters including Kodi garelu, where the fritters were crafted from a blend of chicken, lentils, and spices, expertly shaped into patties and fried to perfection. We also relished radish cutlet, a unique and refreshing bite-sized treat, boasting a crispy exterior and a soft, flavourful interior. The most exciting part of our visit was to relish the thali — a feast for the senses. Our taste buds danced with delight as we sampled the vegetarian thali, brimming with a myriad of tantalising delicacies. There were fluffy puris, an array of curries and dal like beetroot dum fry, cauliflower fry, Mullakadda tomato iguru , Sorayakaya palu curry, Palakoora pappu, Mix veg sambar, and rasam. Mango rice added a delightful twist to the treat, while the Dosakaya chutney elevated the flavours to new levels. Completing the experience were accompaniments of papad, curd, and decadent desserts including ghee bobbatlu and double ka meetha . Truly, it was both wholesome and deeply satisfying. Biryani aficionados can gorge on Nalli ghost biryani — a culinary master piece marrying tender cuts of meat with fragrant, seasoned rice.
Indulging in desserts, we tried our hands on Palanduk payasam — a creamy delicacy that served as the perfect finale to our lunch experience. For those in pursuit of serenity, comfort, and delectable traditional delights, look no further than Kadali Kitchen.
Rs 1,800 upwards for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi