This new multi-cuisine restaurant offers a tantalising array of drinks along with delectable Hyderabadi delights

Exploring the emerging food joints in the city has been exciting, especially lately. Many new establishments amaze with their culinary offerings and captivating ambience. In our recent adventures, we stumbled upon a newly opened gem, Daily Rituals. Nestled in Jubilee Hills, this bar and kitchen promises an extraordinary experience. Spanning three distinct floors — lower ground, ground, and rooftop dining — this beautiful restaurant can accommodate around 400 guests, making it one of the few taprooms in Hyderabad.
The place has an eclectic menu, offering a delightful mix of café fare, dishes from various cuisines, and authentic Hyderabadi delights, including the succulent Pathar ka gosht and exquisite Hyderabadi Lukmi. We visited the place and found it quite fulfilling! The moment we stepped inside, we were greeted by lush greenery and thoughtfully placed plants. The inviting ambience features verdant foliage, comfortable seating, and elegant lamps. The atmosphere exudes sophisticated charm with a subtle retro touch. Inspired by natural elements, the décor includes striking slate stone walls and pre-cast concrete floors, creating a serene environment. Each floor offers a unique experience — the lower ground hosts a stylish bar counter, while the rooftop area provides a delightful setting to savour your meal under the open sky.
We began with a fusion dish, Avocado puchka chaat with angoori chutney. The puris, filled with avocado, topped with sev, provided a gourmet twist on street food, bursting with flavours in every bite. Next was Mutton lukhmi reinvented. These fried parcels, stuffed with shredded meat and an array of spices, offered a unique take on the traditional Hyderabadi version. We then enjoyed a comforting baked treat, Chilli potato puff samosa with a hint of sriracha and sweet chilli sauce. This nostalgic dish reminded us of school days, deviating us from those typical starters we are used to having at restaurants. Along the traditional dishes, we chose the Telangana chilli chicken, a fiery yet irresistible treat. Green in colour, it featured tender chicken pieces coated in a special green paste made with chillies, coriander, mint, and other aromatic ingredients. It was incredible how the place offered us a diverse array of experiences, all from the comfort of a single spot.
Imagine enjoying Bandi-style noodles, a Hyderabad favourite, panfried, saucy, spicy, and utterly droolworthy. It worked as the perfect comfort food, especially as the rain began to pour outside. Seeking a change from Indian fare, we delved into Spaghetti Aglio Olio, an Italian classic packed with vegetables and cheese. It was prepared just to our liking! Their Butter chicken kulcha, featuring a sumptuous butter chicken topping a spongy kulcha, was simply perfect. It’s a must-try for any butter chicken enthusiast.
From desserts, we tried Shahatoot Malai Panna, a beloved mulberry dessert in Hyderabad, and we absolutely loved it. We rounded off the meal with refreshing mocktails, including Melon drama, Strawberry basil cooler, and Cucumber chilli mint cooler. Overall, the experience was amazing — definitely worth a visit!
Rs 1,500 upwards for two. At Jubilee Hills.
