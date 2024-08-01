This new multi-cuisine restaurant offers a tantalising array of drinks along with delectable Hyderabadi delights

Exploring the emerging food joints in the city has been exciting, especially lately. Many new establishments amaze with their culinary offerings and captivating ambience. In our recent adventures, we stumbled upon a newly opened gem, Daily Rituals. Nestled in Jubilee Hills, this bar and kitchen promises an extraordinary experience. Spanning three distinct floors — lower ground, ground, and rooftop dining — this beautiful restaurant can accommodate around 400 guests, making it one of the few taprooms in Hyderabad.

The place has an eclectic menu, offering a delightful mix of café fare, dishes from various cuisines, and authentic Hyderabadi delights, including the succulent Pathar ka gosht and exquisite Hyderabadi Lukmi. We visited the place and found it quite fulfilling! The moment we stepped inside, we were greeted by lush greenery and thoughtfully placed plants. The inviting ambience features verdant foliage, comfortable seating, and elegant lamps. The atmosphere exudes sophisticated charm with a subtle retro touch. Inspired by natural elements, the décor includes striking slate stone walls and pre-cast concrete floors, creating a serene environment. Each floor offers a unique experience — the lower ground hosts a stylish bar counter, while the rooftop area provides a delightful setting to savour your meal under the open sky.