This multi-cuisine eatery from Delhi makes its entry into the City of Pearls, offering an array of fusion delicacies and authentic North Indian bites

North Indian cuisine is an indulgent experience, especially the vibrant flavours of Delhi! The tantalising masalas, aromatic spices, rich butter, and satisfyingly heavy, greasy dishes are pure love. There’s nothing like venturing out to savour some drool-worthy North Indian delights. Bringing a slice of Delhi’s culinary magic to our city is the newly opened Café Delhi Heights, where every bite promises to transport you straight to the heart of India’s capital. It is a beautiful dining spot, offering a quiet, calm ambience perfect for enjoying a hearty meal with your loved ones. This multi-cuisine eatery features delectable fusion delicacies and some amazing dishes straight from Delhi.

Upon entering, we were immediately captivated by the peaceful and pastel colour palette. The harmonious blend of shades of green and beige created a stunning visual balance, making the ambience both intriguing and beautiful. The comfortable chairs and tables, complemented by touches of greenery, added to the delightful aesthetic. Enhancing the charm even further were the ceiling lamps, casting a warm and inviting glow that perfectly illuminated the space.

We commenced our culinary journey with the mouthwatering Palak Patta chaat, a delightful dish featuring crispy fritters crafted from palak leaves, beautifully adorned with sev, curd, masalas, pomegranate seeds, and an array of chutneys, along with other quintessential ingredients. It was a flavourful start to our meal! Next, we savoured the delectable nachos, featuring cheese-baked nachos accompanied by tangy sour cream, zesty salsa, and creamy guacamole, making it an utterly delightful choice. For a non-vegetarian alternative, we indulged in the exquisite Chicken tikka, marinated with aromatic Kashmiri l a l mirch, which was simply too good to miss. On that note, one shouldn’t miss out on a paneer appetiser which was amazingly crispy on the outside.