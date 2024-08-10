Mediterranean marvels

In a vibrant celebration of global flavours, a recent food pop-up has captivated culinary enthusiasts by blending the rich, diverse traditions of Indian and Mediterranean cuisines. This innovative fusion event showcased how two distinct culinary worlds can come together in perfect harmony. Renowned chef Dhruv Oberoi and award-winning mixologist Harish Chhimwal from Olive Bar & Kitchen, New Delhi, took over the city’s iconic Olive Bistro & Bar, Jubilee Hills, for this exquisite showcase.

On a rainy afternoon, navigating through traffic to reach Olive Bistro & Bar, we were immediately struck by the ambiance and décor, which set the stage for a memorable dining experience. We began with the Duck and Aam-Aada Salad, featuring beautifully smoked duck, amla, green mango, and seasonal leaves in aam-aada dressing, paired with sour cheese and poppy seed pistachios. This dish offered a perfect bite that transported us straight to Bengal.

Next from the small plates menu, we tasted, Himalayan Cheese and Jamun — a Himalayan Cheese souffle served with pickled jamun and candied salted walnuts; Goat and Aubergine — Minced Sirohi goat and quail egg ‘kufteh’ meat balls served with smoked aubergine labneh and pickled ivy gourd; Andaman Tuna and Seaweed — fresh Andaman tuna crudo and apple in Himalayan ginger and tahini dressing served with marinated seaweed and lentil cracker. The dishes had the balance of Indian and Mediterranean flavours without compromising on the textures and presentation.

It was time for us to enjoy the large plate menu and we kicked off the experience with Harissa and Rooster Leg — harissa honey-roasted rooster chicken leg served with feta pumpkin puree and millet cous-cous. The succulent rooster chicken leg was roasted to perfection and who knew feta pumpkin puree and millet cous-cous will turn out to be a match made in heaven. For our fish dish we ordered Tahini and Sea-Bass.

The tahini miso-baked Chilean sea-bass served with smoked root puree and crispy buckwheat was light on the palate. If someone loves handmade pasta, then Cuttlefish and Pici, hand-rolled thick spaghetti with charred squids cooked in Goan chorizo creme is the answer. The silky spaghetti was delicious but we left enough space for the upcoming desserts.

Jamun and Almonds — caramelised cheesecake baked with almond frangipane served with jamun compote and almond turron crunch; along with Rum and Coffee — a dreamy tiramisu picnic basket! It was a coffee and rum soaked sponge and mascarpone trifle served with picnic staples made a perfect ending to our Indo-Mediterranean journey.

But that’s not all — the mixology brilliance of Barkeep Harish Chhimwal took the entire experience to a whole new level. Along with excellently crafted food, we also dove into signature cocktails like Tripoli Punch, a shared adventure in a glass that fuses hibiscus tequila and lime juice among many other enticing creations like Athena, Hibiscus & Rosa Teq, Moroccan Sour, Coco Boulevardier, and more.

The pop-up is ongoing till August 31, lunch and dinner at Olive Bistro & Bar, Hyderabad.