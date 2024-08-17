Garden on a plate

Pairing food with remarkable beverages is an experience worth exploring. Often we seek new ways to enjoy our meals, savouring every bite of the menu. Novotel Airport has introduced an enticing concept where you can indulge in delicious finger foods paired with fresh, garden-inspired cocktails and mocktails. Yes, you heard that right — I mentioned the garden.

Imagine picking fresh veggies right from the garden and crafting a delightful beverage with them. As intriguing as it sounds, it tastes even better. As we settled down at the Gourmet Bar in Novotel Airport, the first thing that caught our eye was the stylish lobby. The neutral colour palette, vibrant crystal ball lighting, and jute lamps hanging from the ceiling added a touch of elegance. The wooden furniture and decor gave the space a sustainable vibe.

Moving on to the food and beverages, we asked the Chef to whip up some refreshing mocktails. We tried mocktails made with basil and mint leaves, tomato, and avocado, each crafted from the hotel’s garden-fresh produce.



As for the finger food, Fish and Chips were a delight. Inspired by American street food, they paired perfectly with the mocktails. The beverages, aptly named ‘Garden in a Glass’, were a refreshing accompaniment.

We also tried a dish served with bread toast, poached egg, and bacon — a must-try at the Gourmet Bar. The classic American sandwich, loaded with meat and veggies and served with a side of fries, was another highlight.

But the real surprise was the Waffle with Fried Chicken. The combination of crunchy, juicy chicken with waffles is unexpected but truly worth the hype.

Sipping on garden-fresh mocktails and savouring delicious finger food, this place is definitely worth a visit. Just make sure to relish each bite of your meal with joy.