Remember how lunch breaks in school were exciting because we got a taste of our friends’ tiffin boxes? The same old dal rice or curry could be made in a completely different way, often leaving us in wonder. Food is often one of the most wholesome ways to get a glimpse into someone’s life. This week, we got to do just that at Inka, a portmanteau of Inti Katha, meaning ‘the story of a home’ in Telugu.

Walking into the restaurant felt like walking into someone’s rustic childhood home, with terracotta pots and wicker baskets for pendant lamps, a wall dedicated to vintage pieces like an old transistor radio among other beautiful knick-knacks.

What held our attention were the real paddy and blades of dried husk that gave an even more authentic look to the restaurant, completely done up in earthy tones. A life size mural of a mother feeding her kids, and a father riding a cycle with his son in tow set the tone for our meal at Inka. “Because no household’s story is complete without amma and nanna,” quips Sai Akarsh Battina, cofounder of Inka just as we were about to begin our meal.

The Vellulli kaaram paneer arrived first, with a robust marinade perfectly complimenting the creamy paneer, neither over powering the other. T he Chicken kaju ghee roast reminded us of home style chicken preparations. We then learnt that the restaurant’s menu consisted mostly of household recipes that Akarsh’s mother painstakingly perfected over decades.