This new restaurant in Hyderabad has a new look but retains its old taste and presents more

Hyderabad and biryani, go hand in hand, as the dish has carved a special place for itself in the city. Offering authentic Hyderabadi food, Pista House, a household name, has opened a fine dining branch in Gachibowli. Each meal is a celebration, with a blend of spices that play on the palate. In this iconic location, Hyderabadi food delivers an unforgettable taste of heritage. It brings a new vision to their age-old recipes and unveils a side of Pista House that has never been seen before.

From the moment you enter, the ambience sets a refined tone that complements the exquisite cuisine to perfection. This new branch is decked in blue and golden accents with sleek décor giving it a sophisticated look. The glimpse of the plants in between adds a touch of familiarity to the place. The restaurant has rooms decorated in multiple ways depending on their purpose such as a family dining room or a corporate set up.

We started our meal with the hara bhara kebab and Zafrani chicken kebab. The hara bhara kebab had a fresh and tangy taste to it and was a delight to eat. The Zafrani chicken kebab fresh out of the tandoor was moist, which was balanced with a smoky char on the outside. We then proceeded towards the main course which was Dum ka chicken with a roti basket and a Mutton biryani. The chicken gravy had a rich and buttery base as it was slow cooked in the dum style to let the flavours develop. The delicate naan that was paired with it complemented the gravy perfectly.

The meat in the Mutton biryani was so succulent that it fell apart in our mouths as soon as we took a bite. The taste was subtle, and the flavours kept building. The soft taste of milk and saffron added an extra layer to the dish. The mirch ka salan, which was like a paste had a nutty and tangy taste and the chili left a pleasant burn in the throat as an aftertaste.

Other dishes that are recommended includes their shikander raan, where the lamb is cooked overnight in a tandoor. The restaurant functions with a rotating menu as they change the dishes according to the festive seasons. Along with their non-vegetarian specialities they also have vegetarian options on their menu which are equally as good.

We ended the meal with a quintessential Hyderabadi dessert, Apricot Delight. The dessert was slightly fruity, and the custard had a rich and milky finish. The sweetness was not overwhelming, which made it a royal finish to the meal.

Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Perston Prime Mall, Gachibowli.

(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)