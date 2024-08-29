This newly opened Hyderabad restaurant serves authentic Andhra thalis and other classic regional delights

The space exudes a charming blend of tradition and nostalgia, with an eye-catching yet understated ambience. A soothing palette of browns, beiges, and greens harmonises with cane-crafted lamps and décor, infusing a touch of tradition. Lush greenery enhances the setting, complemented by cosy seating that invites relaxation and comfort. To kickstart our culinary adventure, we opted for one of their epic thalis. This elaborate arrangement served over a banana leaf, exuded an authentic traditional vibe. We saw a delightful medley, featuring Bendakaya tomato curry, Dondakaya fry, and Andhra-style a l o o kurma among the curries. Accompanying these were the quintessential Tomato pappu, Rasam, and Sambar. Fluffy, steaming hot pooris, white rice, and flavourful Pulihora complemented the spread beautifully. Adding a touch of completion were the Beerakaya tomato chutney, curd, vadiyalu, papad, and tangy pickle. The meal concluded on a sweet note with a serving of rice Pongal. The menu boasts a delightful array of specialties, including Keema fry, Prawns fry, Natukodi pulusu, Chitti crab fry, Chicken fry, Ulli paneer porutu, Homestyle egg omelette, and Erra perugu, affectionately termed ‘sides.’ We began with Fish pulusu which evoked the warmth of familiar tastes. Next, we savoured the Chicken fry, an absolute delight with its perfect blend of spices and irresistible crispiness. The Ulli paneer porutu caught our attention — a dish that presented a delicious homestyle take on paneer bhurji. We then explored the á la carte menu, opting for the Pachi mirchi paneer pulao. It had a distinct herbal touch, with rice beautifully adorned by a vibrant green preparation of paneer cubes cooked in a flavourful preparation of chillies, pudina, and other aromatic ingredients