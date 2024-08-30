Elaborate South Indian thalis and breakfast options — this Secunderabad eatery has a lot to offer

Amid the swanky new buildings and neighbourhoods of the twin cities lies the quiet charm of Secunderabad. With lush greenery, century-old places of worship and legendary eateries, the calm and laid-back energy in this part of town is especially palpable.
The neighbourhood now hosts Café Kaadhale — a new eatery overlooking the iconic Clock Tower, serving pure vegetarian South Indian tiffins, thalis, mains and a host of North Indian delicacies.
We sat on the terracotta coloured concrete seating on one corner of the restaurant, resembling an arugu — an outdoor seating space commonly found in traditional homes across the Telugu states. The Breakfast menu had a host of South Indian favourites with a regional twist. The Chitti masala ghee idli — button idlis topped with curry and coriander leaves left an interesting aftertaste.
The Chettinadu ghee masala dosa was exceptional with the perfect balance of ghee, spices and a hint of sweetness. All tiffins were served with four chutneys including coriander-coconut, ginger, tomato and peanut along with piping hot sambar.
We stepped in during brunch hour, and tried a bunch of main course options too. The Avakaya paneer tikka was succulent and creamy with just the right amount of spice. A must-try at the eatery is the Dakshina Bhojanam, or the South Indian Thali — an elaborate experience that made our hearts and bellies swell. The menu changes on a daily basis, and we got to taste the Dondakaya palli vepudu, Aloo vankaya curry, Gobi aloo korma, Aratikaya pulusu served with Drumstick rasam, Radish sambar, a tomato based roti pacchadi (hand-pounded chutney) alongside options for podis, pickles, ghee and papad. The roti pacchadi with piping hot rice and ghee was especially amazing, reminding us of homecooked meals.
“We wish to serve home style food that reminds us of our grandma’s kitchen with unadulterated, pure food,” says Siddhanth Aminah, co-founder of the eatery. We ended our meal with the delicious filter coffee, a choice that never goes wrong.
Rs 500 for two. At Secunderabad.