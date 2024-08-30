Elaborate South Indian thalis and breakfast options — this Secunderabad eatery has a lot to offer

Amid the swanky new buildings and neighbourhoods of the twin cities lies the quiet charm of Secunderabad. With lush greenery, century-old places of worship and legendary eateries, the calm and laid-back energy in this part of town is especially palpable.

The neighbourhood now hosts Café Kaadhale — a new eatery overlooking the iconic Clock Tower, serving pure vegetarian South Indian tiffins, thalis, mains and a host of North Indian delicacies.

We sat on the terracotta coloured concrete seating on one corner of the restaurant, resembling an arugu — an outdoor seating space commonly found in traditional homes across the Telugu states. The Breakfast menu had a host of South Indian favourites with a regional twist. The Chitti masala ghee idli — button idlis topped with curry and coriander leaves left an interesting aftertaste.