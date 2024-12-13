This new restaurant in Hyderabad offers a unique experience, blending French techniques with the bold, vibrant flavours of India

Hyderabad's food scene is abuzz with innovation. Amid this melting pot of gastronomy, here’s another interesting addition — NOSH Epicure in the HITEC City. This upscale casual dining space promises a feast for the senses, offering a delightful medley of global dishes with a quintessential Indian touch. From delectable bakery treats to meticulously crafted mains and indulgent desserts, every bite of the food tells a story of passion and creativity. What sets this place apart is its captivating concept — an exquisite fusion of French culinary techniques harmonised with the bold and vibrant essence of Indian flavours, offering a truly unique and unforgettable food experience.

Stepping into the space feels like a journey to an elegant European eatery — classy, sophisticated, and serene. Near the entrance, a glass-walled bakery offers a glimpse of bakers at work, a therapeutic sight to witness. On the inside, a coffee counter serves delicious brews, alongside a tempting display of baked treats. The ground floor exudes a casual charm, perfect for quick bites, while the first floor transforms into an intimate dining space, ideal for family and friends. Minimalistic yet refined, the interiors combine black-and-white European aesthetics with subtle chandeliers, delicate flower vases, and understated paintings. Elegance reigns supreme, with every detail exuding quiet sophistication.

We began with small bites, starting with Tostadas — crispy fried masa tortilla topped with kasundi seabass, charred tomato salsa, jalapeno chutney, and smooth avocado sour cream. The flavours were impeccably balanced — subtle yet vibrant, with no single note overpowering the others, creating a pleasant-tasting experience. Next, we indulged in a savoury doughnut featuring tender pulled jackfruit, a tangy tomato glaze, toasted hazelnuts, and a sprinkle of chives. Soft and spongy, it offered an elevated twist on the humble fruit. Unlike its sweeter counterparts, this innovative creation showcased jackfruit — a vegetable often overlooked at home — in a truly unforgettable way.