This new restaurant in Hyderabad offers a unique experience, blending French techniques with the bold, vibrant flavours of India

Hyderabad's food scene is abuzz with innovation. Amid this melting pot of gastronomy, here’s another interesting addition — NOSH Epicure in the HITEC City. This upscale casual dining space promises a feast for the senses, offering a delightful medley of global dishes with a quintessential Indian touch. From delectable bakery treats to meticulously crafted mains and indulgent desserts, every bite of the food tells a story of passion and creativity. What sets this place apart is its captivating concept — an exquisite fusion of French culinary techniques harmonised with the bold and vibrant essence of Indian flavours, offering a truly unique and unforgettable food experience.
Stepping into the space feels like a journey to an elegant European eatery — classy, sophisticated, and serene. Near the entrance, a glass-walled bakery offers a glimpse of bakers at work, a therapeutic sight to witness. On the inside, a coffee counter serves delicious brews, alongside a tempting display of baked treats. The ground floor exudes a casual charm, perfect for quick bites, while the first floor transforms into an intimate dining space, ideal for family and friends. Minimalistic yet refined, the interiors combine black-and-white European aesthetics with subtle chandeliers, delicate flower vases, and understated paintings. Elegance reigns supreme, with every detail exuding quiet sophistication.
We began with small bites, starting with Tostadas — crispy fried masa tortilla topped with kasundi seabass, charred tomato salsa, jalapeno chutney, and smooth avocado sour cream. The flavours were impeccably balanced — subtle yet vibrant, with no single note overpowering the others, creating a pleasant-tasting experience. Next, we indulged in a savoury doughnut featuring tender pulled jackfruit, a tangy tomato glaze, toasted hazelnuts, and a sprinkle of chives. Soft and spongy, it offered an elevated twist on the humble fruit. Unlike its sweeter counterparts, this innovative creation showcased jackfruit — a vegetable often overlooked at home — in a truly unforgettable way.
From the main course, we tried our hands on the Corn brûlée, a creamy, delectable dish with a pleasant burnt flavour, featuring corn wheel and apple salad. The ridge gourd with rice sauce followed — a surprising treat where marinated ridge gourd pieces sat atop a bed of rice sauce, offering a unique, mouthwatering twist on the familiar vegetable. Who knew ridge gourd could be so irresistibly delicious! Finally, we couldn’t stop ourselves from indulging in a Roasted sweet potato burger, consisting of a healthy sweet potato patty, classic sauces, and greens, served with crunchy fries that perfectly complemented the overall taste. Each dish exceeded our expectations leaving us thoroughly impressed.
The desserts were equally lip-smacking! We chose Passion fruit panna cotta, delicately clubbed with finely chopped red bell pepper. Though unconventional in a dessert, this surprising twist worked wonderfully, surpassing our expectations. Overall, it was a truly memorable experience, one we’ll cherish for a long time.
Rs 2,300 upwards for two.
At HITEC City.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi