This Hyderabad café has introduced a new strawberry menu featuring exciting delights

Winter is here, bringing longer nights, breezy days, and the joy of longing for the golden sun. Adding sweetness to the season, Lillie’s – The Boho Café has unveiled an appetising strawberry menu, celebrating the fruit in all its glory. We couldn’t resist indulging in these delectable treats, crafted to charm every foodie out there. One afternoon, we stepped into the café, adorned with boho-inspired décor, turning the day into a delightful escape.

A haven of earthy elegance, this place enchants with its Bohemian charm and organic allure. The décor sings a melody of natural materials — wood, jute, and cane — while handwoven macramé hangings sway elegantly from the ceilings. Verdant houseplants and lush greenery further elevate the ambience, weaving a sense of tranquillity and beauty in every corner. The wooden accents on the ceiling are thoughtfully designed to invite ample sunlight, creating a warm, airy space perfect for leisurely chats with friends.

Our indulgent journey began with a lip-smacking Strawberry & chocolate croissant — a buttery treat brimming with fresh strawberries, luscious chocolate, and velvety strawberry cream. Adorned with a glossy cream frosting and a dusting of powdered sugar, it was nothing short of divine. Next, a charming pink glass of Strawberry frappé graced our table. Without much ado, we savoured its creamy sweetness, a sip of pure bliss. Then arrived a wholesome Strawberry French toast. This classic creation was filled with strawberry compote and topped with strawberry cream, and fresh strawberries, crowned with slices of seasonal figs that elevated both its look and flavour. A feast for the eyes and the palate! It was a pleasant downpour of strawberries, and we were utterly captivated. A rare gastronomical experience, where every bite and sip celebrated the luscious charm of this ruby-red fruit.