Katha Speciality Coffee's 'Project Sardi' brings winter warmth and strawberry delights to Hyderabad

Be it warm hot chocolate or soothing soups, winter has a special taste, making everyone eagerly await the chilling weather. To make Hyderabad’s winters taste sweeter and warmer, Katha Speciality Coffee and Bakehouse has recently launched its new ‘Project Sardi’ menu, with the star of the menu being strawberries.

Founded by Aditya Jaiswal and Pravishta Nadella, Katha Speciality Coffee and Bakehouse brings a dose of the old Indian Bakehouse aesthetic to the city with its menu curations and ambience. Katha attempts to centre its food ensemble around the themes of pop culture and nostalgia.

Their twists on the nostalgic tastes of delicacies like cream buns and chai add an exciting element to the food experience they offer. The place also gives importance to seasonality, as seen in the way its yearly menu calendar is divided to welcome each season. Katha’s ‘Project Sardi’ takes this ritual forward and brings fresh winter flavours for all.

‘Sardi is not a season, but a feeling’ — this is the essence of the winter wonderland that Katha is serving on the plate this season. The place is welcoming Hyderabad with three new exciting menu releases for ‘Project Sardi’ — Strawb Szn, Hot Choc and Xmas Drop.

Topping the excitement of fresh winter releases, the hero of their current winter menu is strawberry. Sourced from Mahabaleshwar, these strawberries are taking delicious avatars at Katha.

The Chocolate Strawberry Cream French Toast is the highlight of the recent drop, as it ushers the wintery feelings with the tastes of fresh strawberries and cream, strawberry compote and chocolate sauce in every bite. Being a vegetarian preparation, it makes it a must-try dish on the menu.

Beverages such as Strawberry Frappe, Strawberry Ice Tea, Strawberry and Matcha, and Strawberry Cheesecake Shake play with the flavour profiles of strawberries to deliver refreshing tastes.

Prerna Kolluri, Creative Head and Curator at Katha spoke to CE about the planning and speciality of ‘Project Sardi’ and said that people should come to the cafe with the intention of indulgence to experience the fresh flavours of winter. She highlighted how the ongoing Strawb Szn menu and the upcoming Hot Choc and Xmas Drop creations are a call back to the festive spirit with the joy and togetherness it brings.

Navkar Mehta, Head of the Operations and Coffee Programme, mentioned how the points of nostalgia and festivity are being celebrated through ‘Project Sardi’ with an evergreen taste of strawberries and new fusions as seen in Strawberry Cream Rolls and Cream Buns. He also pointed out their combinations of fresh flavours of in-house strawberry compote and rich coffee sourced from Indian coffee estates.

From their experiments with mixology, as seen in Earl Grey Passion Fruit Espresso, to a range of Indo-Western fusions in Breakfast items, one can expect flavourful surprises with every order.

— Story by Eeshna Dashottar