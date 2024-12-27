Here’s an eatery in Hyderbad where every bite is a moment of bliss, set in a cosy haven adorned with vibrant blooms and charming vibes

Hyderabad's cafe scene is brimming with excitement, leaving little room for exploration. However, it’s refreshing to see inspiration and creativity flow endlessly. A new addition to all this is L’unico Café, a dreamy haven that feels like a love letter to beauty and flavour. Imagine stepping into a floral paradise, where delicate cherry blossom trees in breathtaking pink hues create an ambience straight out of a fairytale. L’unico isn’t just a visual treat; it’s a gourmet delight. Perfect for leisurely escapes, intimate gatherings, or capturing Instagram-worthy moments, this café seamlessly blends elegance and indulgence.
From the moment we stepped in, the eatery enchanted us with its ethereal charm. The entrance, adorned with a floral arch and a serene Buddha idol, set a tranquil tone. Inside, a delightful swing draped in vibrant blooms instantly captured our hearts giving a whimsical touch that felt pure joy. The pastel pink and white décor, paired with warm, golden lighting, created an ambience that was both serene and elegant to the core. The major attraction? Those stunning faux cherry blossom trees which added a magical allure, perfectly complementing the cosy seating and thoughtfully designed interiors. Every detail here is a feast for the eyes and the soul.
When it comes to the food, the café strikes a perfect balance between indulgence and comfort. The dishes carry a homely touch, with most items air-fried instead of deep-fried, ensuring a healthier twist. We started with Crunchrooms, crispy, breadcrumb-coated mushrooms that offered a satisfying crunch and a burst of flavours. This was followed by the irresistible Crunchy legs, where tender chicken met a perfectly crispy finish, leaving us craving more. The café reimagines Masala papad with a creative twist! The papad, shaped into cones, is served with a tangy mix of spiced tomatoes and onions. We filled those cones with that mixture to enjoy it. As the chilly breeze enveloped us, they served up a bowl of rich Turkish soup, warm and hearty, making it the perfect companion for the nippy weather. Let’s not miss out on the chicken donuts, a must-have for all the meat lovers out there.
Because we were hungry and everything tasted so well, we called for Paneer tikka pizza. t was a pleasant fusion of Italian flavours topped with paneer, veggies, and oozing cheese that left us wanting more. Next came the Peri peri chicken pasta, perfectly cooked penne bathed in rich, spicy goodness, a must-try for any visit. his was accompanied by the classic Chocolate milkshake.
Towards the end, we chose the Pancake, featuring a freshly done delight dipped in a pool of chocolate sauce, topped with colourful rainbow sugar sprinklers and we were good to go. e preferred trying one of their signature delicacies, Kasava pudding. The sweet dish cooked with sago and milk was nicely decorated with colourful Tutti frutti on top. It’s quite interesting how there’s always something new for food lovers to discover, savour, and cherish!
Rs 600 upwards for two.
At Kompally.
