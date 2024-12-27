Here’s an eatery in Hyderbad where every bite is a moment of bliss, set in a cosy haven adorned with vibrant blooms and charming vibes

When it comes to the food, the café strikes a perfect balance between indulgence and comfort. The dishes carry a homely touch, with most items air-fried instead of deep-fried, ensuring a healthier twist. We started with Crunchrooms, crispy, breadcrumb-coated mushrooms that offered a satisfying crunch and a burst of flavours. This was followed by the irresistible Crunchy legs, where tender chicken met a perfectly crispy finish, leaving us craving more. The café reimagines Masala papad with a creative twist! The papad, shaped into cones, is served with a tangy mix of spiced tomatoes and onions. We filled those cones with that mixture to enjoy it. As the chilly breeze enveloped us, they served up a bowl of rich Turkish soup, warm and hearty, making it the perfect companion for the nippy weather. Let’s not miss out on the chicken donuts, a must-have for all the meat lovers out there.

Because we were hungry and everything tasted so well, we called for Paneer tikka pizza. t was a pleasant fusion of Italian flavours topped with paneer, veggies, and oozing cheese that left us wanting more. Next came the Peri peri chicken pasta, perfectly cooked penne bathed in rich, spicy goodness, a must-try for any visit. his was accompanied by the classic Chocolate milkshake.