This new place that serves drool-worthy global cuisines can become your new favourite hangout spot

In leisure time, as you destress, unwind, and relax, you look forward to spending quality moments with your loved ones in anticipation of another productive week ahead. In this blissful scenario, food and exquisite drinks are the heart and soul of the experience. For those searching for a captivating spot to indulge in such pleasures, look no further than The Beer Cartel, the city’s newest culinary haven. This enchanting taproom offers an impressive selection of craft beers and cocktails and places a profound emphasis on its kitchen, where global cuisine takes centre stage. Here, you’ll get to embark on a gastronomic journey with an array of mouthwatering delicacies from various corners of the world, including tandoor, Indian, Continental, Lebanese, Turkish, Pan-Asian, and more.

The place looks stunning and elegant, exuding classy vibes. The colour palette, dominated by rich browns, imparts a rough, rugged ambience. Illustrations of wooden barrels adorn the space, enhancing the theme and adding to the charm. The rustic interiors, with their brick walls, create an inviting atmosphere that perfectly complements the essence of a beer establishment. Adding to the allure, the walls feature paintings of gangsters, seamlessly blending with the overall theme of the eatery.