This new place that serves drool-worthy global cuisines can become your new favourite hangout spot

In leisure time, as you destress, unwind, and relax, you look forward to spending quality moments with your loved ones in anticipation of another productive week ahead. In this blissful scenario, food and exquisite drinks are the heart and soul of the experience. For those searching for a captivating spot to indulge in such pleasures, look no further than The Beer Cartel, the city’s newest culinary haven. This enchanting taproom offers an impressive selection of craft beers and cocktails and places a profound emphasis on its kitchen, where global cuisine takes centre stage. Here, you’ll get to embark on a gastronomic journey with an array of mouthwatering delicacies from various corners of the world, including tandoor, Indian, Continental, Lebanese, Turkish, Pan-Asian, and more.
The place looks stunning and elegant, exuding classy vibes. The colour palette, dominated by rich browns, imparts a rough, rugged ambience. Illustrations of wooden barrels adorn the space, enhancing the theme and adding to the charm. The rustic interiors, with their brick walls, create an inviting atmosphere that perfectly complements the essence of a beer establishment. Adding to the allure, the walls feature paintings of gangsters, seamlessly blending with the overall theme of the eatery.
We began our culinary journey with a delectable Pan-Asian starter, Crispy lotus stem, expertly tossed in a chilli plum sauce. If you are healthconscious, you could choose a vibrant Quinoa salad, featuring parsley, cranberries, white onion, raw mango, diced avocado, quinoa, and walnuts, all drizzled with lemon, olive oil, and fresh pomegranates. Visually refreshing and bursting with unique flavours, each ingredient added its own character to the dish. Our feast continued with Beijing chicken — diced crispy chicken perfectly tossed with Sichuan pepper and dry red chilli, offering a spice-infused finish to our meal. Seeking a Continental delight, we indulged in the Chicken tikka tarts — freestanding, shallow, openfaced pastries filled with a heavenly chicken tikka preparation. A fun and flavourful dish! Another gastronomic marvel was the TBC deviled eggs. Familiar yet epic, these halved eggs were perfectly fried and filled with a special blend of egg yolk and herbs, creating a memorable bite-sized treat. From the Indian selections, we savoured the Roti pe tunde kebab, a beloved Lucknowi delicacy featuring melt-in-your-mouth minced meat kebabs served on mini rotis — truly delicious. We also relished the Mushroom cheese galouti, a delightful vegetarian alternative to traditional galouti kebabs. Despite being made from mushrooms, it was a wonderful replica, almost indistinguishable from the original. Eager to experience the charm of old Delhi, we tried the Delhi 6 mutton seekh kebab from the Tandoor section. From the rice varieties, we indulged in the Keema biryani, a wonderfully cooked dish brimming with numerous spices and generous layers of minced meat. It was perfectly balanced in taste, and richly prepared to perfection.
We concluded our feast with the TBC day special dessert, a creamy and spongy delight that provided the perfect sweet finish to our culinary journey.
Rs 2,000 upwards for two. In HITEC city.
