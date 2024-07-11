Step out of office and enjoy the set lunch at this pan-Asian restaurant in Madhapur

Sometimes, a great meal is all it takes to make a hectic work day slightly more enjoyable or productive. With a plethora of restaurants springing up around Madhapur, corporate professionals are constantly on the lookout for a quick work lunch, client meetings or Friday team outings over drinks.

Kembara at Knowledge City ticked all our boxes this week, with their new Set Lunch Menu that’s available on weekdays at their chic space. Spanning soup, appetisers, salads, mains and dessert, the set menu with vegetarian and meat based options is ideal for a quick lunch. “Designed especially for our corporate patrons seeking a quick yet fulfilling dining experience, our menu offers a variety of Pan Asian dishes that are both delicious and efficiently served,” says Shilpa Datla, founder, Kembara Hyderabad & Mumbai.

We started with a comforting bowl of Vegetarian clear soup with silken tofu and veggies; just what the rainy afternoon called for. Soon, a host of appetisers in controlled portions were brought in. The Thai style vegetarian spring rolls served with a honey chilli dip were satisfying and light despite being deep-fried. The Deep fried lemongrass chicken was crisped to perfection, served with a spicy sauce that elevated its flavours further.