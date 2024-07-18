This premium resto lounge at Nallagandla is great for drinks, pan-Indian grub and more

Soon, a wooden box was brought in; we opened it to reveal the Cream cheese money bags. Soon, a makeshift table was deftly set up next to ours, while the head chef at Trick, Arnab Halder, made a Cheddar cream cheese foam using principles of molecular gastronomy to top the Nachos papdi chaat — a fusion of Mexican nachos with Indian chaat flavours. The Prawn ghee roast topped with ‘Ghee soil’ — frozen droplets of ghee that melted on our palates — was a heady sensory experience. We tried the Murgh badami shorba, a creamy soup thickened with almonds served with bits of chicken in a Pani puri cup. We poured the soup over the puri and tasted the rich, creamy flavours that warmed us up on the rainy evening. The Mushroom truffle cappuccino with dehydrated mushrooms and milk foam was an excellent preparation as well.

Each dish had a unique twist, either with its flavours, or presentation that was delightfully immersive. “From the ambience to the food, we’ve peppered the experience with little ‘tricks,’ offering a premium nightlife escapade in Nallagandla,” say Pranay Reddy and Rohan Reddy, co-founders of Trick Bar & Kitchen. The second generation entrepreneurs from the house of 10 Downing Street aim to offer Pan-Indian grub with a modern twist.

The Thalaiva’s punch, Chicken chettinad with Neer dosa was the highlight of the main course with spicy gravy accompanying the light and airy gun powder dusted dosas. The Lamb shank rezala served with a nutty Peshwari naan was another standout dish. Dessert was a dramatic affair once again, with Elaneer Payasam topped with Coconut Milk snow that offered an excellent blend of flavours and textures.

Rs 1,200++ for two. At Nallagandla.