Visit this homely al fresco restaurant in Banjara Hills for their gourmet grub

Monsoons are a great time to sneak out of work or home to catch up with a loved one in a pleasant setting, considering how lovely the weather gets. And since we can’t have the pleasure of time on weekdays, set lunches come in as a great and quick escape.

Imli Sarai, the charming gourmet French and Italian restaurant in Banjara Hills has introduced their Set Lunch menus starting this monsoon. We pranced our way into the lovely space covered with a canopy of Tamarind trees and tasteful seating to try their Festa Italiana menu.

With a choice between two or three courses, the menu features simple offerings to make mid-day breaks uncomplicated. We started with a plate of homemade French fries with Parmesan and Truffle oil along with Garlic bread with Mozzarella for our Primi or first course. Coupled with a chilled glass of Classic cold coffee, the snacks in generous portions set us up for the second course.