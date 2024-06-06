The city’s beloved Telugu kitchen, famed for its authentic culinary offerings and traditional ambience, opens a new outlet in Kondapur

A wave of charming, traditional restaurants has swept through the city, beautifully showcasing the rich culture of South India. Yet, one place has long stood as a paragon of tradition — Krishnapatnam. This cherished Telugu Kitchen, steeped in heritage, holds a special spot in the hearts of Hyderabadis for its culinary offerings. Now that Krishnapatnam has opened a new outlet in Kondapur, foodies have another wonderful place to visit and enjoy food. We went to the latest culinary hotspot to sample their offerings.
The entire ambience of the restaurant resonated with echoes of tradition and culture; each element was crafted to evoke the essence of Telangana’s rustic charm. With every step, it felt as though we were strolling through the quaint streets of a village, the earthy tones of the décor and the soft glow of yellow light from the lamps hung from the ceiling, wrapping us in warmth. The scene unfolded like a picturesque tableau of rural life, with stately pillars soaring proudly, reminiscent of the iconic ottu veedu architecture. Wooden chairs adorned with intricate cane work beckoned us to settle in, while benches reminiscent of the familiar arugu design whispered tales of simpler times. The walls featuring vibrant paintings pulsated with life and the glimpses of Kondapalli toys added a whimsical touch, infusing the space with playful nostalgia. All in all, every element here, invited us to lose ourselves in the embrace of days gone by. As the sweltering heat lingered outside, we indulged in refreshing mocktails including Orange mithai and Jersey to beat the heat.
Our gastronomic adventure commenced with Kalla koora shorba, a hearty mutton soup enlivened with an array of aromatic spices, igniting our palates with its fiery zest. Next, we savoured Singaraya wings, crispy chicken starters perfectly fried to perfection. Transitioning to seafood, we indulged in the exquisite Chitti royyala pakoda, featuring prawns and exuding bold flavours. The Bhatti grilled fish was yet another surprise! Each tender morsel, touched by grill flames and infused with in-house spices, offered a delightful interplay of smokiness and succulence.
From the main course, we were treated to the heavenly Nalli gosht biryani — a choice that would surely enchant any biryani aficionado. The creative presentation showcased the biryani crowned with succulent Nalli gosht, bathed in a rich, velvety gravy. We continued with the Potlum biryani, a result of creativity and taste. Served in an earthen pot, this aromatic rice dish is cooked with mutton keema nestled beneath a delicately sealed layer of omelette. Vegetarians can have Guntur paneer curry accompanied by buttery Lachha paratha.
The desserts definitely left a lasting impression. The Krishnapatnam Mango Delight, a seasonal delight brimming with the essence of ripe mangoes and creamy milk, provided a refreshing taste. Meanwhile, the Malabar malai, with its decadent sweetness and luxurious texture, delighted our senses, leaving us with a lingering sense of satisfaction.
Rs 1,300 upwards for two.
At Kondapur.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi