The city’s beloved Telugu kitchen, famed for its authentic culinary offerings and traditional ambience, opens a new outlet in Kondapur

A wave of charming, traditional restaurants has swept through the city, beautifully showcasing the rich culture of South India. Yet, one place has long stood as a paragon of tradition — Krishnapatnam. This cherished Telugu Kitchen, steeped in heritage, holds a special spot in the hearts of Hyderabadis for its culinary offerings. Now that Krishnapatnam has opened a new outlet in Kondapur, foodies have another wonderful place to visit and enjoy food. We went to the latest culinary hotspot to sample their offerings.

The entire ambience of the restaurant resonated with echoes of tradition and culture; each element was crafted to evoke the essence of Telangana’s rustic charm. With every step, it felt as though we were strolling through the quaint streets of a village, the earthy tones of the décor and the soft glow of yellow light from the lamps hung from the ceiling, wrapping us in warmth. The scene unfolded like a picturesque tableau of rural life, with stately pillars soaring proudly, reminiscent of the iconic ottu veedu architecture. Wooden chairs adorned with intricate cane work beckoned us to settle in, while benches reminiscent of the familiar arugu design whispered tales of simpler times. The walls featuring vibrant paintings pulsated with life and the glimpses of Kondapalli toys added a whimsical touch, infusing the space with playful nostalgia. All in all, every element here, invited us to lose ourselves in the embrace of days gone by. As the sweltering heat lingered outside, we indulged in refreshing mocktails including Orange mithai and Jersey to beat the heat.