Enjoy homely treats that spell indulgence at this newly opened eatery in Madhapur

Amidst all the culinary experimentation that foodies love, many people find solace in homestylecooked food. It embodies comfort — an enduring favourite that brings both familiarity and satisfaction. It’s not just a choice; it’s a taste of nostalgia, evoking memories of meals enjoyed since childhood. We have stumbled upon a new gem serving steaming hot, fresh, delightfully delicious food. Nannayya in Madhapur is your go-to destination for exceptional South Indian treats that satisfy your craving for comfort meals. Intrigued by its offerings, we recently visited this eatery and were thoroughly satisfied by our experience.

The restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating options. Guests can choose to sit at tables indoors or opt for standing tables where they can enjoy their food on the go. The outdoor area is adorned with lush greenery, providing a comfortable setting for diners who prefer dining outside in the open.

We began our meal with a classic South Indian breakfast item, Ghee karam podi idli. These idlis were drizzled with a vibrant red podi, perfectly complemented by sambar and three chutneys — peanut, coconut, and ginger-garlic. The idlis were soft and fluffy, with just the right amount of ghee. Next, we opted for the Butter masala dosa, generously topped with dollops of butter and filled with the quintessential aloo masala. Served with sambar and other accompaniments, it’s literally our go-to choice whenever hunger strikes. What came next brought us true delight — the seasonal special Aam ras poori. The fluffy pooris paired with lip-smacking aam ras. Following this, we were presented with the most comforting dish of all — a meal combo that consists of crispy aloo fry accompanied by a variety of delicacies. One bowl showcased Avakaya muddha pappu rice, a comforting mix of rice and dal blended with raw mango pickle. Another bowl offered Ghee gongura rice, a beautifully cooked rice dish infused with the tangy goodness of sorrel leaves. The third one contained Mango pappu rice, a seasonal special where the tanginess of the mango perfectly complemented the rice.